Two Saints Minicamp Practices Will Have Fans

The Saints will have two practice sessions that fans can attend during the team's three-day mandatory minicamp.

Fans won't have to wait long to be able to see the Saints play in 2022. The team announced on Tuesday afternoon that they're opening two of their practice sessions. The three-day mandatory minicamp starts on Tuesday, June 14, which is open to Saints club seat holders and annual suite holders.

Practice is expected to start at 10:30 a.m. CT on both days open to fans, with the other session held on Wednesday, June 15 that's open to Saints season ticket holders and the public. This is all assuming the weather holds up, and is undoubtedly subject to change.

The event is free, but a ticket is required with extremely limited capacity. Per the team, you can register for the event on the team's website, or use the SeatGeek app. 

TUESDAY DETAILS (6/14): A maximum of four tickets can be reserved starting on Tuesday, June 1 at 9 a.m.

WEDNESDAY DETAILS (6/15): A maximum of four tickets can be reserved starting on Thursday, June 2 at 9 a.m., while the general public can register starting at 1 p.m.

It will be a great opportunity to see some of the new faces, as well as potentially scoring an autograph from your favorite player.

