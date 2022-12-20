The Saints placed starting right guard Cesar Ruiz on injured reserve Tuesday, according to the NFL Transaction Report. It effectively ends his season. The news was first reported by ESPN's Field Yates.

Ruiz played in all 55 offensive snaps on Sunday against the Falcons, and was listed on the team's first estimated injury report of the week with a foot injury. Ruiz was playing well this season, being a fairly bright spot along the offensive line. He even shifted to center against the Bucs a couple of weeks ago. As for a replacement, the Saints could look to undrafted rookie Lewis Kidd or Calvin Throckmorton for Saturday's game against the Browns.

New Orleans also made a few other moves, signing linebacker Ty Summers off the Jaguars practice squad, bringing back Nephi Sewell to the practice squad, and terminating the contract of Kenny Young.

