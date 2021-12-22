Cam Jordan is NFC Defensive Player of Week 15

After a couple of sacks on Tom Brady and getting into the 100-sack club, Saints' Cam Jordan was named Defensive Player of Week 15. It's his third weekly honor of his career and the first since 2019.

Jordan notched two sacks, forced a fumble, and had five solo tackles on the evening against the Buccaneers. On his second sack, he became the 38th player in NFL history to go over 100 sacks in his career. He also joined former Saints legend Rickey Jackson as one of two players to have 100 plus sacks for the franchise. They are also the third pair of players to have the distinguished honor, joining the pass rush duo of Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis from the Colts and Lawrence Taylor and Michael Strahan from the Giants.

Jordan's place in NFL history sees him at 34th all-time in sacks, tying him with William Fuller, Charles Haley, and Cameron Wake. This was the 23rd multi-sack game of Jordan's career since joining the team in 2011.

