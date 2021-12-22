Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cam Jordan Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

    Cam Jordan takes down NFC Defensive Player of the Week from his performance against the Bucs.
    Author:

    After a couple of sacks on Tom Brady and getting into the 100-sack club, Saints' Cam Jordan was named Defensive Player of Week 15. It's his third weekly honor of his career and the first since 2019.

    Jordan notched two sacks, forced a fumble, and had five solo tackles on the evening against the Buccaneers. On his second sack, he became the 38th player in NFL history to go over 100 sacks in his career. He also joined former Saints legend Rickey Jackson as one of two players to have 100 plus sacks for the franchise. They are also the third pair of players to have the distinguished honor, joining the pass rush duo of Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis from the Colts and Lawrence Taylor and Michael Strahan from the Giants. 

    Jordan's place in NFL history sees him at 34th all-time in sacks, tying him with William Fuller, Charles Haley, and Cameron Wake. This was the 23rd multi-sack game of Jordan's career since joining the team in 2011.

    Read More

    Read More Saints News

    USATSI_17387941_168388561_lowres
    News

    Cam Jordan is NFC Defensive Player of Week 15

    19 seconds ago
    USATSI_17136323
    News

    Saints Fans Encouraged to 'BLACKOUT' the Dome on Monday Night Football

    14 hours ago
    Juwan Johnson
    News

    Saints TE Juwan Johnson Sidelined, Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17388007_168388561_lowres
    Editorial / Opinion

    Week 15 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

    Dec 20, 2021
    USATSI_17387941_168388561_lowres
    Editorial / Opinion

    Saints 'Defensive Masterpiece' Blitzed, Sacked, and Blanked Tom Brady and Buccaneers

    Dec 20, 2021
    USATSI_17388007_168388561_lowres
    Editorial / Opinion

    Saints Game Balls from the 9-0 Shutout of the Buccaneers

    Dec 20, 2021
    USATSI_17387862
    Game Day

    Saints Prove to Be Brady's Bucs Kryptonite Again

    Dec 19, 2021
    USATSI_17387782_168388561_lowres
    Game Day

    Saints-Bucs Halftime Report - Week 15

    Dec 19, 2021