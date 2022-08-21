Skip to main content

Report: Saints Release 2 Players on Sunday

New Orleans makes two personnel moves in advance of the NFL's deadline to 80-player rosters on Tuesday.
In news first reported by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the New Orleans Saints have released RB Devine Ozigbo and QB K.J. Costello on Sunday morning.

These moves come two days before all NFL teams must meet an 80-player roster deadline by Tuesday afternoon. The Saints must move three more players by Tuesday to meet the deadline.

Ozigbo, 25, had been in a close competition with Tony Jones Jr., rookie Abram Smith, and special teams ace Dwayne Washington for a backup running back spot. He had 7 carries for 40 yards, mostly on draw plays, and two receptions for 7 yards in Friday night's preseason loss to the Green Bay Packers. Prior to that he had eight carries for 26 yards against the Houston Texans.

Undrafted out of Nebraska in 2019, Ozigbo was among the final cuts for the Saints that offseason. He’d spent the last two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars before being re-signed by New Orleans this offseason. Ozigbo has 28 career rushing yards and 13 receptions for 72 yards.

Barring any more additions, the Saints backup running back job will come down to Smith, Jones, or Washington. New Orleans hosts the Chargers this Friday in their final preseason contest.

New Orleans Saints running back Devine Ozigbo (28) runs against the Houston Texans. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Costello was undrafted out of Mississippi State in 2021. He was picked up by the Chargers, but released last preseason. After playing three games with the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL this spring, he was signed by the Saints in August following a mini-camp tryout in May. Costello had not seen any action in either preseason game for New Orleans.

After next weekend's preseason games, the final cut down to 53-man rosters for NFL teams is on August 30. The Saints open the 2022 regular season with a road game against the Atlanta Falcons. 

