Saints Officially Sign Veteran Wide Receiver, Per Reports
Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network was the first to report that the New Orleans Saints will officially sign wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to their roster on Monday evening. It was previously reported over the weekend that the Saints were bringing the veteran wideout in for a workout on Monday. Terms of his deal were not immediately released.
Most recently with the Buffalo Bills, Valdes-Scantling has 188 receptions, 3,181 yards, and 16 touchdowns over a seven-year NFL career. He had just two catches on nine targets for 26 yards through six games this season. Buffalo released him last week after completing a trade for veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper.
Wide receiver is one of several spots on the New Orleans roster depleted by injuries. Starting receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed both missed Thursday's loss to the Denver Broncos.
Shaheed (knee) will miss the rest of the season. Olave (concussion) will be back, but the timetable for his return is a little uncertain. It was officially reported on Monday by John Hendrix of the Saints News Network that Olave remains in concussion protocol to start the week.
The Saints added veteran Dante Pettis to their practice squad last week. He joined Kevin Austin Jr., Equanimeous St. Brown, and Jermaine Jackson on the practice squad.
St. Brown and Jackson were both elevated to the active roster last week, but did not record a catch. Jackson was the kickoff and punt returner in Shaheed's absence, a role that will probably continue.
Without Olave and Shaheed, the Saints rolled with rookie fifth-round pick Bub Means, undrafted rookie Mason Tipton, and veteran Cedrick Wilson along with St. Brown against the Broncos. They combined for 15 catches and 139 yards on Thursday.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Valdes-Scantling, now 30, was a fifth-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Florida. He caught 38 passes for 581 yards as a rookie. In four years with Green Bay, he had 123 catches for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns. His best season was 2020, resulting in 33 receptions for 690 yards and six scores.
Kansas City would sign Valdes-Scantling as a free agent in 2022. He'd be with the Chiefs for the last two years, contributing to two Super Bowl championships. Over that span he caught 63 balls for 1,002 yards and three touchdowns.
Valdes-Scantling caught a touchdown in Kansas City's 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. He had six catches for 116 yards and a score during a 2023 AFC Championship win over the Cincinnati Bengals, helping the Chiefs to Super Bowl LVII.
At 6'4" and 206-Lbs., Valdes-Scantling should provide a big-bodied target that the Saints lack at wide receiver even when healthy. New Orleans currently ranks 22nd in passing production and also has QB Derek Carr along with three starting offensive linemen out with injury.
The Saints are mired in a five-game losing streak after winning their first two to start the year. They'll next play next Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers.