Report: Dennis Allen to Interview With Bears

Dennis Allen hasn't been the hottest name for open head coaching jobs, but that might change with him set to interview with the Bears next week.

It's taken a little longer than expected, but another team is interested in one of the coaching staples for the Saints. According to a Thursday night report from NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill, the Chicago Bears are expected to interview defensive coordinator Dennis Allen next week for their open head coaching position.

Just 10 days ago, the Bears put in a request to interview Jeff Ireland for their GM spot. It would be interesting if Chicago could pull off a package deal to get two important Saints to help rebuild their team. Allen has certainly put together an impressive resume to help him have consideration to become a head coach again by having a hand in one of the best defensive turnarounds in the league for the Saints. He also filled in for Sean Payton for the game against the Buccaneers, in which his defense pitched a shutout on the road.

Should Allen leave, assistant head coach and defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen would be a top candidate to backfill the coordinator spot. Kris Richard could also get some consideration, but one name to keep an eye on would be Mike Zimmer. Sean Payton has a lot of respect with the former Vikings head coach, and their ties run deep. Of course, this is all assuming that Allen leaves and remains to be seen.

Read More Saints News