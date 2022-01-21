Skip to main content

Dennis Allen to Interview for Bears Head Coach Opening

Dennis Allen hasn't been the hottest name for open head coaching jobs, but that might change with him set to interview with the Bears next week.

It's taken a little longer than expected, but another team is interested in one of the coaching staples for the Saints. According to a Thursday night report from NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill, the Chicago Bears are expected to interview defensive coordinator Dennis Allen next week for their open head coaching position.

Just 10 days ago, the Bears put in a request to interview Jeff Ireland for their GM spot. It would be interesting if Chicago could pull off a package deal to get two important Saints to help rebuild their team. Allen has certainly put together an impressive resume to help him have consideration to become a head coach again by having a hand in one of the best defensive turnarounds in the league for the Saints. He also filled in for Sean Payton for the game against the Buccaneers, in which his defense pitched a shutout on the road.

Should Allen leave, assistant head coach and defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen would be a top candidate to backfill the coordinator spot. Kris Richard could also get some consideration, but one name to keep an eye on would be Mike Zimmer. Sean Payton has a lot of respect with the former Vikings head coach, and their ties run deep. Of course, this is all assuming that Allen leaves and remains to be seen.

Read More

Read More Saints News

USATSI_17388183_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Dennis Allen to Interview With Bears

33 seconds ago
USATSI_13848398_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints WR Michael Thomas Key to an Offensive Resurgence in 2022

Jan 20, 2022
Sean Payton - Profile
Editorial / Opinion

For Saints Fans, the Sean Payton 'Leaving' Gossip Ain't Worth the Hype!

Jan 20, 2022
new orleans saints helmet.0001
Editorial / Opinion

Top Salary Cap Hits Facing the 2022 Saints

Jan 19, 2022
USATSI_17324445_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Ex-Saints to Play a Big Role in Divisional Round

Jan 19, 2022
USATSI_16481282_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Sign WR Jalen McCleskey to a Futures Contract

Jan 18, 2022
USATSI_16895205_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Offseason Upgrade Plan Should Include Wide Receivers

Jan 18, 2022
USATSI_17444242_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Game Balls for the 2021-22 Season

Jan 18, 2022