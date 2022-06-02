The Saints have added another offensive lineman to their mix. According to Brett Tessler of Tessler Sports, the team has signed Khalique Washington to a 3-year deal.

Washington, a Southern Miss product, was in post-draft minicamps with the Ravens and Saints on a tryout basis, and now finds himself on the 90-man roster. It's unclear as to what the corresponding move is here, and the latest NFLPA reporting shows the team with 92 players currently under contract.

The experience at guard and tackle is the type of versatility the Saints covet, and we'll just have to see how things develop here. New Orleans was missing Landon Young, James Hurts, and Andrus Peat during OTAs last week, which again is strictly voluntary.

We will get another look at the team on Thursday, so stay tuned for reactions and notes here.

