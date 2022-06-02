Skip to main content

Saints Sign Khalique Washington to Roster

The Saints add a Southern Miss offensive lineman to their 90-man roster.

The Saints have added another offensive lineman to their mix. According to Brett Tessler of Tessler Sports, the team has signed Khalique Washington to a 3-year deal. 

Washington, a Southern Miss product, was in post-draft minicamps with the Ravens and Saints on a tryout basis, and now finds himself on the 90-man roster. It's unclear as to what the corresponding move is here, and the latest NFLPA reporting shows the team with 92 players currently under contract.

The experience at guard and tackle is the type of versatility the Saints covet, and we'll just have to see how things develop here. New Orleans was missing Landon Young, James Hurts, and Andrus Peat during OTAs last week, which again is strictly voluntary.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

We will get another look at the team on Thursday, so stay tuned for reactions and notes here.

Read More Saints News

USATSI_16832949 (1)
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Offensive Weapons: The Pros, Cons, and Position Outlook

By John Hendrix3 hours ago
USATSI_4397223_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Former Saint Anthony Hargrove Joins NFL-Studded D-II Coaching Staff

By Brendan Boylan3 hours ago
USATSI_16650086_168388561_lowres
News

Saints S Marcus Maye DUI Hearing Today

By Bob Rose23 hours ago
IMG_1757
News

Saints Calendar: Looking Ahead at the Month of June

By John Hendrix23 hours ago
USATSI_16481145_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints DE Payton Turner Primed for a Breakout Campaign

By Bob RoseJun 1, 2022
Saints Training Camp
News

Two Saints Minicamp Practices Will Have Fans

By John HendrixMay 31, 2022
USATSI_17072422_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Players Who Could Make A Big Leap in 2022

By John HendrixMay 31, 2022
Winston vs. Allen
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Pressure Cooker: All Eyes on Jameis Winston and Dennis Allen

By Bob RoseMay 31, 2022