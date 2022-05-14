Saints Transactions: Friday, May 13
The NFL reported the following transactions by the New Orleans Saints organization on Friday, May 13.
New Orleans released two tight ends, Dylan Soehner and Ethan Wolf. Soehner did not pass the team's physical and Wolf is injured.
Tight ends Lucas Krull (Pittsburgh) and Kyland Richey (Jackson State) reported for rookie minicamp.
WAIVER SYSTEM TRANSACTIONS
WAIVER REQUESTS (All are NO RECALL)
NEW ORLEANS
- Soehner, Dylan, TE, Iowa State; Failed Physical
- Wolf, Ethan, TE, Tennessee; Injured
New Orleans officially signed four of its draft selections to contracts. Wide receiver Chris Olave inked his rookie fully guaranteed deal at four years and $19,271,874.
Offensive tackle Trevor Penning signed at four-year, $14,143,316 fully guaranteed contract with a 7,4666,048 signing bonus. His deal includes a fifth-year option and $2.5M cap hit for the team.
SELECTION LIST SIGNINGS
NEW ORLEANS
- Jackson, D'Marco LB, Appalachian State, (5-161)*
- Jackson, Jordan DT, Air Force, (6-194)*
- Olave, Chris WR, Ohio State, (1-11)*
- Penning, Trevor T, Northern Iowa, (1-19)*
ACTIVE LIST ADDITIONS
FREE AGENT SIGNINGS
NEW ORLEANS
- Doxtater, Sage T, New Mexico State
- Dublanko, Joel LB, Cincinnati
- Fields, DaMarcus DB, Texas Tech
- Gray, Vincent DB, Michigan
- Kidd, Lewis G, Montana State
- Koerner, Jack DB, Iowa
- Krull, Lucas TE, Pittsburgh
- Monday, Smoke DB, Auburn
- Pryor, Isaiah DB, Notre Dame
- Romo, John Parker K, Virginia Tech
- Schweiger, Derek G, Iowa State
- Sewell, Nephi LB, Utah
- Shaheed, Rashid WR, Weber State
- Smith, Abram RB, Baylor
- Whelan, Daniel P, California-Davis
- Wilson, Eric G, Penn State
