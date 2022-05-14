Saints Transactions: Friday, May 13

The New Orleans Saints several transactions including player signings and releases on Friday, May 13.

The NFL reported the following transactions by the New Orleans Saints organization on Friday, May 13.

New Orleans released two tight ends, Dylan Soehner and Ethan Wolf. Soehner did not pass the team's physical and Wolf is injured.

Tight ends Lucas Krull (Pittsburgh) and Kyland Richey (Jackson State) reported for rookie minicamp.

WAIVER SYSTEM TRANSACTIONS

WAIVER REQUESTS (All are NO RECALL)

NEW ORLEANS

Soehner, Dylan, TE, Iowa State; Failed Physical

Wolf, Ethan, TE, Tennessee; Injured

Photo Courtesy New Orleans Saints; Credit: Michael C. Hebert, Photographer

New Orleans officially signed four of its draft selections to contracts. Wide receiver Chris Olave inked his rookie fully guaranteed deal at four years and $19,271,874.

Offensive tackle Trevor Penning signed at four-year, $14,143,316 fully guaranteed contract with a 7,4666,048 signing bonus. His deal includes a fifth-year option and $2.5M cap hit for the team.

SELECTION LIST SIGNINGS

NEW ORLEANS

Jackson, D'Marco LB, Appalachian State, (5-161)*

Jackson, Jordan DT, Air Force, (6-194)*

Olave, Chris WR, Ohio State, (1-11)*

Penning, Trevor T, Northern Iowa, (1-19)*

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) reacts after a play from the sideline during the second half against the Houston Cougars during the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

ACTIVE LIST ADDITIONS

FREE AGENT SIGNINGS

NEW ORLEANS

Doxtater, Sage T, New Mexico State

Dublanko, Joel LB, Cincinnati

Fields, DaMarcus DB, Texas Tech

Gray, Vincent DB, Michigan

Kidd, Lewis G, Montana State

Koerner, Jack DB, Iowa

Krull, Lucas TE, Pittsburgh

Monday, Smoke DB, Auburn

Pryor, Isaiah DB, Notre Dame

Romo, John Parker K, Virginia Tech

Schweiger, Derek G, Iowa State

Sewell, Nephi LB, Utah

Shaheed, Rashid WR, Weber State

Smith, Abram RB, Baylor

Whelan, Daniel P, California-Davis

Wilson, Eric G, Penn State

