Saints Will Sign WR Jarvis Landry, Per Report
According to Jordan Schultz, the New Orleans Saints will have another homecoming with veteran free-agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry and the team agreeing on terms.
Landry is a proven offensive weapon for quarterback Jameis Winston and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, Jr. Last season, Alvin Kamara was the Saints top receiver with 47 receptions, Marquez Calloway had 46 receptions. New Orleans receivers struggled with Michael Thomas in the lineup and no consistent No. 1 receiver emerged during the season.
The five-time Pro Bowler expects to join All-Pro Michael Thomas and rookie Chris Olave in the New Orleans starting receivers rotation.
Louisiana natives and LSU products WR Jarvis Landry and S Tryann Mathieu return home to play professionally for the football team they cheered for as kids.
Read More
The Miami Dolphins drafted Landry as the 63rd overall pick in the 3rd round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Landry had 688 receptions for 7,598 yards and 37 touchdowns in 123 game appearances. He's played for Miami from 2014 to 2017 and with the Cleveland Browns from 2018 to 2021.
Landry was a standout high school performer at Lutcher High School in Louisiana before being recruited to LSU.
Follow Jarvis Landry's social media accounts:
Twitter: @God_Son80 and Instagram: juice_landry
Read More Saints News
- Drew Brees Continues to Expand His Business Portfolio
- Saints Primetime Games Prediction for 2022
- Previewing the Saints Undrafted Rookie Class
- Saints Post-Draft Free Agent Possibilities
- Saints 2022 UDFA Profile: Smoke Monday
- Saints 2022 UDFA Profile: Lucas Krull
- Saints 2022 UDFA Profile: Abram Smith
- Saints 2022 Draft Pick Profile: Jordan Jackson
- Saints First-Round Pick Chris Olave Works Out With Michael Thomas
- Tyrann Mathieu: "I Knew Where I Wanted to Be"
- Saints to Play Vikings in London
- Looking at the May NFL Calendar for the Saints
- Saints Offseason Workout Program Dates Revealed