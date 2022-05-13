Skip to main content

Saints Will Sign WR Jarvis Landry, Per Report

The New Orleans Saints will have another homecoming with a Louisiana native and LSU product.

According to Jordan Schultz, the New Orleans Saints will have another homecoming with veteran free-agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry and the team agreeing on terms. 

Landry is a proven offensive weapon for quarterback Jameis Winston and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, Jr.   Last season, Alvin Kamara was the Saints top receiver with 47 receptions, Marquez Calloway had 46 receptions.  New Orleans receivers struggled with Michael Thomas in the lineup and no consistent No. 1 receiver emerged during the season.

The five-time Pro Bowler expects to join All-Pro Michael Thomas and rookie Chris Olave in the New Orleans starting receivers rotation.  

Louisiana natives and LSU products WR Jarvis Landry and S Tryann Mathieu return home to play professionally for the football team they cheered for as kids. 

The Miami Dolphins drafted Landry as the 63rd overall pick in the 3rd round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Landry had 688 receptions for 7,598 yards and 37 touchdowns in 123 game appearances. He's played for Miami from 2014 to 2017 and with the Cleveland Browns from 2018 to 2021.

Landry was a standout high school performer at Lutcher High School in Louisiana before being recruited to LSU.

