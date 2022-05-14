Skip to main content

Saints Shrewdly Build a Potent Offense, Contenders for 2022

New Orleans has quietly and shrewdly built a potent and contending offense via free agency and the draft.

Jameis Winston's social media handle is Jaboowins!  Winning is the mission and it's difficult to see why Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints cannot win with the weapons shrewdly assembled by Mickey Loomis. 

Jameis Winston Weapons

After the one-year deal and approximate $6 million to sign 5-time Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry, New Orleans is potent on offense — at least on paper.

One of the most critical factors is that Jameis Winston will have help in 2022. Here's the list:

  1. Alvin Kamara (2020-2021 receptions leader)
  2. Michael Thomas (2016-2019 receptions leader)
  3. Jarvis Landry (2014-2017 Dolphins; 2018-2020 Browns receptions leader)
  4. Chris Olave
  5. Marquez Callaway
  6. Tre'Quan Smith
  7. Deonte Harty
  8. A plethora of second-year and rookie wideouts!
Dennis Allen has what many coaches would say is a "good problem" because he will have options. Pete Carmichael's playbook will be loaded, provided Thomas, Landry, Olave, and Kamara are available per game. By the time training camp ends, assessing who will be on the 53-man roster and practice squad will boil down to performance and health.

Landry, 29, played in 12 contests for the Cleveland Browns in 2022. He had an MCL injury and was limited to 52 receptions, 570 yards, and two touchdowns — all career lows. Still, his last season's production eclipsed Saints wide receiver leader Marquez Callaway's 46 receptions.

Nonetheless, we must commend Mickey Loomis, and New Orleans' front office on their strategy, ability to free cap space, re-signing key players, maneuvering through free agency, and creating a contending team.  It is remarkable job.  

Signing Tyrann Mathieu and Jarvis Landry were strokes of brilliance for the team, players, and their hometown fans.

Can Dennis Allen and his assistants position the Saints to be the contenders they seem to be on paper?

We shall see.

