Saints Wednesday Injury Report - Week 16

New Orleans released their first official injury report for their Week 16 game at Cleveland. Initial reports aren't good for two key players on each side of the ball.

The 5-9 New Orleans Saints play at the 6-8 Cleveland Browns in Week 16. It'll be a short work week for both teams, with the game taking place on Saturday - Christmas Eve.

Inclement weather, with freezing wind chills and significant snow falls, are predicted in advance of the game. New Orleans will fly out on Thursday after practice instead of Friday because of the forecast.

The Saints didn't practice on Tuesday, but released their first official injury report of the week after Wednesday's practice.

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave (12) catches a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Did Not Practice

Chris Olave, WR (hamstring)

Pete Werner, LB (hamstring)

Jarvis Landry, WR (ankle)

Dwayne Washington, RB (illness)

Limited Participation

Marshon Lattimore, CB (abdomen)

Ryan Ramczyk, RT (rest)

Marcus Maye, S (shoulder)

Adam Trautman, TE (ankle)

P.J. Williams, S (knee)

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Landry wasn't listed on the team’s estimated injury report on Tuesday, but sat out of Wednesday's session with an ankle that's given him problems all year. Washington, who missed last week's game against Atlanta, remains out of action.

Olave, the team’s leading receiver, injured his hamstring during the win over the Falcons, causing him to spend some time in the injury tent but returning to the game. He's not missed a game this year, but early prognosis for his participation on Saturday in freezing conditions doesn't look good.

Werner returned to the lineup last week after missing four games with an ankle injury. He played in 74% of the defensive snaps, but injured his hamstring during the Atlanta game.

Lattimore, who has missed nine straight games, looks like he's closer to returning to action. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, Lattimore was more active in today's session. He had been a light participant for the last two games before being listed as a game-time scratch.

Maye and Trautman were both nicked up against Atlanta and look questionable to play against Cleveland as of mid-week. Ramczyk has seen light practice duty during the week most of the year.

New Orleans got C Erik McCoy back after a four-game injury absence, but placed RG Cesar Ruiz (foot) on injured reserve yesterday. The Saints also announced that they signed LB Ty Summers off the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. Summers will be on the active roster against Cleveland, likely serving on special teams.

The Browns are also dealing with some significant injuries. Running back Nick Chubb (foot), DE Myles Garrett (illness), DE Jadeveon Clowney (concussion), and S John Johnson (thigh) didn't practice on Tuesday or Wednesday for the Browns.

