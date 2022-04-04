Skip to main content
Saints and Eagles Pull Off Major Trade of Draft Picks

New Orleans causes their first major wave of the 2022 offseason by pulling off a blockbuster trade of draft picks with Philadelphia.

The New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly agreed to a major trade on Monday afternoon. New Orleans will send their first-round choice (#18 overall), a third-round pick (#101), a seventh-round pick, along with their 2023 first-round choice and 2024 second-round pick to Philadelphia.

In return, the Saints get two of Philadelphia's first-round picks, the 16th and 19th overall selections, along with a sixth-round choice in this year’s draft.

New Orleans now has three choices in the first 50 selections of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are the Saints current draft picks:

  • 1st Round (16th Overall)
  • 1st Round (19th Overall)
  • 2nd Round (49th Overall)
  • 3rd Round (98th Overall)
  • 4th Round (120th Overall)
  • 5th Round (161st Overall)
  • 6th Round (194th Overall)

The Saints have glaring needs at wide receiver and tight end. They also lost LT Terron Armstead in free agency and could address depth at running back, safety, and linebacker.

The 2022 NFL Draft starts on Thursday, April 28 and ends on Saturday, April 30.

