Kwon Alexander has been patiently waiting to see what's next for him after a couple of successful seasons with the Saints. He's doing his first official team visit of the offseason, visiting the Jets on Tuesday according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Alexander was with Robert Saleh's defense on the 49ers in 2019 and 2020 before being traded to New Orleans. So, a reunion with the now head coach could be in play.

Alexander paired well with the Saints defense alongside Demario Davis after signing a one-year deal worth $3 million to return to New Orleans in 2021. He was initially released going into that offseason due to salary cap concerns, but it ended up working out. He played in 12 games for the defense, notching a career-high 3.5 sacks on 535 snaps (47.9 percent) for Dennis Allen.

Pete Werner should be in for a big second-year leap with more responsibility going into the new season.

