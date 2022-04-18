Saints Bring Back Dwayne Washington
The Saints are bringing back a familiar face to their running back room. The team announced on Monday afternoon that they've re-signed Dwayne Washington to a one-year deal. He's been with the team since 2018, appearing in 14 games for New Orleans last season.
Running back was an area that we had some concerns about on the team's depth chart. The Saints have Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram as the featured backs in 2022, with question marks surrounding Kamara's future from potential league discipline stemming from an offseason arrest in Las Vegas back in February. That hearing is a week away.
After Kamara and Ingram, the Saints have Tony Jones Jr. and Josh Adams. Getting Washington back in the mix gives the team some upside on special teams, and we should expect New Orleans to add a couple more running backs from the draft process. Whether that's drafted or undrafted remains to be seen.
