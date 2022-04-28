A look at some of the latest buzz regarding what the Saints may or may not do in Round 1 of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

We're just hours away from the start of the NFL Draft, and things are certainly going to heat up as we get closer to Round 1 starting. The Saints have been a part of some interesting rumors today, which is hardly a surprise. We're going to keep track of them here, so be sure to come back periodically to stay plugged in.

Saints Draft Rumors

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that the Saints are looking at potentially trading up or back, and have been active on the phones Thursday.

NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan is reporting that the team is look at an offensive lineman and defensive lineman, and the combination could be either.

Where the Saints Pick

Round 1: No. 16 (from Colts via Eagles)

Round 1: No. 19 (from Eagles)

Round 2: No. 49

Round 3: No. 98 (Compensatory)

Round 4: No. 120

Round 5: No. 161

Round 6: No. 194 (from Colts via Eagles)

