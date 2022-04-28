Skip to main content

NFL Draft Day: Saints Rumors and Notes

A look at some of the latest buzz regarding what the Saints may or may not do in Round 1 of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

We're just hours away from the start of the NFL Draft, and things are certainly going to heat up as we get closer to Round 1 starting. The Saints have been a part of some interesting rumors today, which is hardly a surprise. We're going to keep track of them here, so be sure to come back periodically to stay plugged in.

Saints Draft Rumors

  • ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that the Saints are looking at potentially trading up or back, and have been active on the phones Thursday.
  • NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan is reporting that the team is look at an offensive lineman and defensive lineman, and the combination could be either.

Where the Saints Pick

  • Round 1: No. 16 (from Colts via Eagles)
  • Round 1: No. 19 (from Eagles)
  • Round 2: No. 49
  • Round 3: No. 98 (Compensatory)
  • Round 4: No. 120
  • Round 5: No. 161
  • Round 6: No. 194 (from Colts via Eagles)
