NFL Draft Day: Saints Rumors and Notes
A look at some of the latest buzz regarding what the Saints may or may not do in Round 1 of the NFL Draft on Thursday.
We're just hours away from the start of the NFL Draft, and things are certainly going to heat up as we get closer to Round 1 starting. The Saints have been a part of some interesting rumors today, which is hardly a surprise. We're going to keep track of them here, so be sure to come back periodically to stay plugged in.
Saints Draft Rumors
- ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that the Saints are looking at potentially trading up or back, and have been active on the phones Thursday.
- NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan is reporting that the team is look at an offensive lineman and defensive lineman, and the combination could be either.
Where the Saints Pick
- Round 1: No. 16 (from Colts via Eagles)
- Round 1: No. 19 (from Eagles)
- Round 2: No. 49
- Round 3: No. 98 (Compensatory)
- Round 4: No. 120
- Round 5: No. 161
- Round 6: No. 194 (from Colts via Eagles)
