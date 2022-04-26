Will the Saints stay put, trade up, or trade back on Thursday in the draft? That remains to be seen, but fans think it'll look a certain way.

We're one day closer to finding out what the Saints will do in the NFL Draft. Ahead of Thursday, we'll get an opportunity to hear from general manager Mickey Loomis at some point to get his thoughts on the state of the team and things related to New Orleans for the draft. Like we did with a previous piece on what positions the Saints should take at No. 16 and 19, Twitter was polled regarding what they'd do in the first round if they were in the driver's seat.

Stay Put (85.4%)

It's the most logical course for the Saints, given their needs to address in this draft. Getting two players who can make instant impacts as starters bodes well. Remember that New Orleans does think this roster is in a position to compete, so getting quality players to help reinforce the offense would be ideal.

Something to remember when it comes to the first round is the fact that New Orleans could lock up two players for the next five seasons. That's probably not on the forefront of anyone's mind, but if you were to get another franchise wide receiver and offensive lineman, the financials behind it would be advantageous.

Dec 18, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Saints defeated the Cardinals 48-41. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Trade Back, Get Picks (7.9%)

History suggests that the Saints aren't a team that trades down, and it'd have to be a heck of an offer or they'd have to have a certain vision if they thought about doing it. You could say there's a first time for everything, but echoing the thoughts of them having a roster that can compete now, trading back and waiting doesn't exactly fit. New Orleans is more likely to take the best player available when they're up, and that's usually how it goes.

Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) reacts after a missed field goal attempt by Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers (5) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Trade Up (5.8%)

You'll hear a lot about the trade pick value here, something that Cowboys' head coach Jimmy Johnson used in the late 80s and early 90s. If you use that formula still, then the Saints hold a pick worth 1000 points (16th) and 875 points (19th). That would certainly be a good bit of ammo for New Orleans to trade up.

Some mocks have seen the Saints using both of their first-round picks to get into the Top 10, but that's simply not necessary. New Orleans could hold onto one of those, particularly the 19th Overall pick, while dealing the 16th and 49th (410 points). According to the chart, that could net the 8th Overall pick.

Now, whether or not that actually happens remains to be seen. The value is in the eye of the beholder, and we know it's in the Saints' DNA to be aggressive and trade up to get someone they really like. They'll have to be in love with a prospect that they feel won't fall to trade up on Thursday. Just remember, the team's braintrust does mock drafts to simulate how things will go too. Of course, there's always that team that does something unthinkable that no one saw coming.

