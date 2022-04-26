The New Orleans Saints should consider dodging these players in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

The SNN staff points out why the following players may not be a good fit with the current Saints roster.

Nov 6, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) runs a fourth quarter touchdown as Maryland Terrapins linebacker Ahmad McCullough (19) defends at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Jahan Dotson, WR (John Hendrix)

Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State - He has a first-round grade, but he's not necessarily the receiver that should go to the Saints. Plenty of other players will offer more for New Orleans if they stick to the plan at No. 16 and 19.

There's concerns about him getting dominated by bigger and more physical corners, both in blocking and getting off the line of scrimmage. Of the realistic options the Saints could take at receiver in the first round, the pick preferences would be Jameson Williams (Bama), Drake London (USC), and Chris Olave (Ohio State).

Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (QB11) goes through a drill during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kenny Pickett, QB (Bob Rose)

The awful regression of North Carolina QB Sam Howell last year may have and should have, dropped him out of the first round.

Therefore, my player to avoid in the first round is Pitt QB, Kenny Pickett. Either Pickett or Malik Willis of Liberty will be the first quarterback chosen among a so-so group of signal-callers. The predictions that the Saints could trade up for either one terrifies me.

Pickett finally had the numbers of a productive passer as a senior after an erratic college career. He's a solid athlete with an adequate arm. However, he holds the ball too low in the pocket, slowing his release and allowing defensive backs to get a jump on his throws. Pickett gets extremely skittish under pressure.

Dec 4, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) looks to pass in the first quarter of the ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Kenny Pickett, QB (Brendan Boylan)

He constantly drifts away from the rush and takes himself out of position to make plays. I see an average starter with modest production and a limited ceiling at best. At worst, the team that drafts him will be desperate for another quarterback in two years.

I may be in the minority here, but I believe the Saints should stay away from Kenny Pickett on draft night. The Pitt QB is highly rated and could have a terrific NFL career; however, the Saints have more glaring needs and have committed to Jameis Winston for at least the 2022-23 season.

In a dream scenario, I would have New Orleans grab an Offensive Tackle and Wide Receiver with their pair of first-round selections. A season ago, the Black and Gold offense failed to protect whoever was playing quarterback after injuries to both their starting tackles down the stretch of the regular season.

Along with the struggles to protect, Pete Carmichael's offense ranked last in the league in separation on routes run by wide receivers, thus highlighting a massive need for another playmaker.

The Saints certainly can make noise in a new look NFC south, but upgrading those two spots must be addressed over the "sexy pick" of getting the next franchise QB.

DODGE ALL QUARTERBACKS

Temptation shouldn't override logic here for Mickey Loomis and Jeff Ireland if Pickett, Willis, Corral, or Howell fell down the draft boards. The most critical needs are offensive tackle and wide receiver. A team requires a competitive quarterback to be successful in the NFL. I'm not sure if these young men are ready. Besides, you have Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton, and Ian Book, not to mention Taysom Hill if necessary.

New Orleans can find a decent prospect in the mid-rounds like an Aqeel Glass, who passed for over 12,000 yards in his career at Alabama A&M.

If Charles Gross or Trevor Penning get close to the Saints' cross-hairs, they need first to pull the trigger on the offensive left tackle position. I'm not sure if Jameson Williams or Chris Olave will be available, but addressing the wide receiver in the first round could pay huge dividends later.

Quarterbacks have gone through freefalls in the NFL Draft before - ask the perennial NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

No one will be surprised if Mickey Loomis does it the traditional "Saints Way" and chooses someone entirely off the radar. Not many draft analysts considered first-round selections DE Payton Turner (2021), Cesar Ruiz (2019), and Marcus Davenport (2018) for the Saints. Yet, they were the picks for New Orleans.

Predictions and crystal balls usually always find their way to the trash yards.

Who will New Orleans select in the first round?

We shall see and "laissez le bon temps rouler!"

On the clock at No. 16 and 19.

