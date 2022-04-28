A look at how to keep up with all the NFL Draft action when it comes to the Saints, as well as all the coverage from the past month.

Tonight's the night. After the conclusion of the first round, we'll finally get some long-awaited answers on the Saints and the NFL Draft. This feels like the most unpredictable and uncertain first round of action in recent memory. Mickey Loomis spoke with the media on Wednesday, offering very little in the way of what New Orleans will do.

We've put together all you need to know when it comes to the Saints and how to keep up with all the action.

Where the Saints Pick

Round 1: No. 16 (from Colts via Eagles)

Round 1: No. 19 (from Eagles)

Round 2: No. 49

Round 3: No. 98 (Compensatory)

Round 4: No. 120

Round 5: No. 161

Round 6: No. 194 (from Colts via Eagles)

How to Follow, Watch, and Listen

The NFL Draft will be broadcast live on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Here's the breakdown of each starting time and the corresponding round(s). You can listen to radio coverage on Westwood One Radio, Sirius XM Radio, and ESPN Radio. Locally, you can check out WWL Radio for draft coverage.

Round 1: Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m. CT

Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m. CT Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 29 at 6 p.m. CT

Friday, April 29 at 6 p.m. CT Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30 at 11 a.m. CT

Round 1 picks are set for 10 minutes, while Round 2 moves down to 7 minutes. Rounds 3-6 are 5 minutes, while Round 7 is 4 minutes for each selection.

Be sure to follow our Saints News Network Facebook page for reactions and analysis throughout the draft. The Saints Social Media account will also run live interviews with Dennis Allen, Mickey Loomis, and the players the team selects.

