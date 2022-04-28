Skip to main content

NFL Draft: How to Watch and Follow the Saints

A look at how to keep up with all the NFL Draft action when it comes to the Saints, as well as all the coverage from the past month.

Tonight's the night. After the conclusion of the first round, we'll finally get some long-awaited answers on the Saints and the NFL Draft. This feels like the most unpredictable and uncertain first round of action in recent memory. Mickey Loomis spoke with the media on Wednesday, offering very little in the way of what New Orleans will do.

We've put together all you need to know when it comes to the Saints and how to keep up with all the action.

Where the Saints Pick

  • Round 1: No. 16 (from Colts via Eagles) 
  • Round 1: No. 19 (from Eagles) 
  • Round 2: No. 49 
  • Round 3: No. 98 (Compensatory) 
  • Round 4: No. 120 
  • Round 5: No. 161 
  • Round 6: No. 194 (from Colts via Eagles)

How to Follow, Watch, and Listen

The NFL Draft will be broadcast live on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Here's the breakdown of each starting time and the corresponding round(s). You can listen to radio coverage on Westwood One Radio, Sirius XM Radio, and ESPN Radio. Locally, you can check out WWL Radio for draft coverage.

  • Round 1: Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m. CT
  • Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 29 at 6 p.m. CT
  • Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30 at 11 a.m. CT

Round 1 picks are set for 10 minutes, while Round 2 moves down to 7 minutes. Rounds 3-6 are 5 minutes, while Round 7 is 4 minutes for each selection.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Be sure to follow our Saints News Network Facebook page for reactions and analysis throughout the draft. The Saints Social Media account will also run live interviews with Dennis Allen, Mickey Loomis, and the players the team selects.

Saints News Network Twitter Follows: Kyle T. Mosley, John Hendrix, Bob Rose, Brendan Boylan, Carla Antoine

USATSI_17429757_168388561_lowres

Saints News Network Mock Drafts

NFL Draft Prospect Coverage

USATSI_17437458_168388561_lowres

Saints News Network Draft Coverage

Be sure to check out our NFL Draft Hub for even more Saints draft coverage!

USATSI_15988187_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

How the Saints Can 'Hit a First-Round Home Run' in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Brendan Boylan10 hours ago
Sean Payton
News

Report: Sean Payton Negotiating to Join Fox Sports

By Kyle T. Mosley12 hours ago
Draft Dodgers
Editorial / Opinion

Draft Dodgers!  Saints Should Dodge These Players in the First Round

By Kyle T. Mosley14 hours ago
USATSI_13183647_168388561_lowres
News

Saints' GM Mickey Loomis Talks Pre-Draft

By John Hendrix19 hours ago
New Orleans Saints Helmets
NFL Draft

2022 Saints Mock Draft 5.0: Filling the Needs (SNN)

By John Hendrix23 hours ago
USATSI_15032328_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Former Saints C/G Will Clapp to Sign with Chargers

By Bob RoseApr 26, 2022
USATSI_17388182_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints 2022 Mock Draft 4.0 (SNN)

By Bob RoseApr 26, 2022
USATSI_16884854
News

Sean Payton Discusses Rumors, Saints Draft on The Great Dane Nation Podcast

By John HendrixApr 26, 2022