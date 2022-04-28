NFL Draft: How to Watch and Follow the Saints
Tonight's the night. After the conclusion of the first round, we'll finally get some long-awaited answers on the Saints and the NFL Draft. This feels like the most unpredictable and uncertain first round of action in recent memory. Mickey Loomis spoke with the media on Wednesday, offering very little in the way of what New Orleans will do.
We've put together all you need to know when it comes to the Saints and how to keep up with all the action.
Where the Saints Pick
- Round 1: No. 16 (from Colts via Eagles)
- Round 1: No. 19 (from Eagles)
- Round 2: No. 49
- Round 3: No. 98 (Compensatory)
- Round 4: No. 120
- Round 5: No. 161
- Round 6: No. 194 (from Colts via Eagles)
How to Follow, Watch, and Listen
The NFL Draft will be broadcast live on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Here's the breakdown of each starting time and the corresponding round(s). You can listen to radio coverage on Westwood One Radio, Sirius XM Radio, and ESPN Radio. Locally, you can check out WWL Radio for draft coverage.
- Round 1: Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m. CT
- Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 29 at 6 p.m. CT
- Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30 at 11 a.m. CT
Round 1 picks are set for 10 minutes, while Round 2 moves down to 7 minutes. Rounds 3-6 are 5 minutes, while Round 7 is 4 minutes for each selection.
Read More
Be sure to follow our Saints News Network Facebook page for reactions and analysis throughout the draft. The Saints Social Media account will also run live interviews with Dennis Allen, Mickey Loomis, and the players the team selects.
Saints News Network Twitter Follows: Kyle T. Mosley, John Hendrix, Bob Rose, Brendan Boylan, Carla Antoine
Saints News Network Mock Drafts
- Saints Mock Draft 5.0 - Hendrix (All Rounds)
- Saints Mock Draft 4.0 - Bob Rose
- Saints Mock Draft 3.0 - Hendrix (Three-Round)
- Saints Mock Draft 2.0 - Hendrix (First Round Only)
- Saints Mock Draft 1.0 - Bob Rose
NFL Draft Prospect Coverage
- Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Mid-Round Wideouts
- Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Linebacker
- Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Running Back
- Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Tight End
- Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Defensive Tackle
- Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Drake London and Treylon Burks
- Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Georgia Linebackers
- Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Safety
- Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Day 2 Wideouts
- Saints 2022 Pre-Draft Visit List
- Could S Markquese Bell Fit the Saints Defense?
- Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Greg Dulcich and Isaiah Likely
- Saints 2022 Draft Prospect: RB Brian Robinson
Saints News Network Draft Coverage
- What Will the Saints Do in the First Round?
- What Positions Should the Saints Get in the First Round?
- Saints Draft Pick Trade History Since 2010
- Saints 1st Round Draft History at Wide Receiver
- Offensive Depth Chart Concerns for the Saints
- Saints Draft Pick History by Round
- 2023 Free Agents Could Influence the Saints Decisions in the 2022 NFL Draft
- Saints History with Two First-Round Draft Choices
- Saints Should Dodge These Players in the First Round
- Sean Payton Discusses Rumors, Saints Draft
- Takeaways From Mickey Loomis' Pre-Draft Press Conference
- Saints 2022 Draft: Finding the ''Easter Eggs''