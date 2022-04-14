Skip to main content

Saints Draft Pick History by Round

A comprehensive look at the 96 picks the Saints have selected since 2006 in each round of the NFL Draft.

We're officially two weeks away from the NFL Draft, and we'll know very soon how the Saints plan to attack some of their roster needs. It goes without saying, but this year's draft will be particularly intriguing for New Orleans without Sean Payton at the helm. Dennis Allen will certainly rely a good bit on the scouting talents of Jeff Ireland and company, as they look to get his era up and running on the right foot.

The Saints have had 96 picks since 2006, and we take a comprehensive look at those selections in each round. 

First Round Picks (17)

  • 2021 (28th): Payton Turner, DE, Houston
  • 2020 (24th): Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan
  • 2018 (14th): Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA
  • 2017 (11th): Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State | 32nd: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
  • 2016 (12th): Sheldon Rankins, DT, Louisville
  • 2015 (13th): Andrus Peat, OT, Stanford | 31st: Stephone Anthony, LB, Clemson
  • 2014 (20th): Brandin Cooks, WR, Oregon State
  • 2013 (15th): Kenny Vaccaro, DB, Texas
  • 2011 (24th): Cameron Jordan, DE, Cal | 28th: Mark Ingram, RB, Alabama
  • 2010 (32nd): Patrick Robinson, CB, Florida State
  • 2009 (14th): Malcolm Jenkins, DB, Ohio State
  • 2008 (7th): Sedrick Ellis, DT, USC
  • 2007 (27th): Robert Meachem, WR, Tennessee
  • 2006 (2nd): Reggie Bush, RB, USC
Michael Thomas - Saints News Network

Photo courtesy of USA TODAY Sports

Second Round Picks (10)

  • 2021 (60th): Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State
  • 2019 (48th): Erik McCoy, C, TAMU
  • 2017 (42nd): Marcus Williams, S, Utah
  • 2016 (47th): Michael Thomas, WR, Ohio State | 61st: Vonn Bell, DB, Ohio State
  • 2015 (44th): Hau’oli Kikaha, OLB, Washington
  • 2014 (58th): Stanley Jean-Baptiste, DB, Nebraska
  • 2010 (64th): Charles Brown, OT, USC
  • 2008 (40th): Tracy Porter, DB, Indiana
  • 2006 (43rd): Roman Harper, DB, Alabama
Alvin Kamara
Third Round Picks (17)

  • 2021 (76th): Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
  • 2020 (74th): Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin | 105th: Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton 
  • 2018 (91st): Tre'Quan Smith, WR, UCF
  • 2017 (67th): Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee | 76th: Alex Anzalone, LB, Florida | 103rd: Trey Hendrickson, DE, Florida-Atlantic
  • 2015 (75th): Garrett Grayson, QB, Colorado State | 78th: P.J. Williams, CB, Florida State
  • 2013 (75th): Terron Armstead, OT, Arkansas Pine-Bluff | 82nd: John Jenkins, DT, Georgia
  • 2012 (89th): Akiem Hicks, DE, Regina
  • 2011 (72nd): Martez Wilson, LB, Illinois | 88th: Johnny Patrick, DB, Louisville
  • 2010 (95th): Jimmy Graham, TE, Miami
  • 2007 (66th): Usama Young, DB, Kent State | 88th: Andy Alleman, OG, Akron
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson #22, Saints Defensive Back - Rookie

Fourth Round Picks (12)

  • 2021 (133rd): Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame
  • 2019 (105th): C.J. Gardner-Johnson, DB, Florida
  • 2018 (127th): Rick Leonard, OT, Florida State
  • 2016 (120th): David Onyemata, DT, Manitoba
  • 2014 (126th): Khairi Fortt, LB, Cal
  • 2012 (122nd): Nick Toon, WR, Wisconsin
  • 2010 (123rd): Al Woods, DT, LSU
  • 2009 (116th): Chip Vaughn, DB, Wake Forest | 118th: Stanley Arnoux, LB, Wake Forest
  • 2007 (107th): Antonio Pittman, RB, Ohio State | 125th: Jermon Bushrod, OT, Towson
  • 2006 (108th): Jahri Evans, OT, Bloomsburg
USATSI_14439069_168389760_lowres

Fifth Round Picks (14)

  • 2018 (164th): Natrell Jamerson, S, Wisconsin
  • 2015 (148th): Davis Tull, LB, Tenn-Chattanooga | 154th: Tyeler Davison, DT, Fresno State | 167th: Damian Swann, DB, Georgia
  • 2014 (167th): Vinnie Sunseri, DB, Alabama | 169th: Ronald Powell, LB, Florida
  • 2013 (144th): Kenny Stills, WR, Oklahoma
  • 2012 (162nd): Corey White, DB, Samford
  • 2010 (158th): Matt Tennant, C, Boston College
  • 2009 (164th): Thomas Morstead, P, SMU
  • 2008 (144th): DeMario Pressley, DT, NC State | 164th: Carl Nicks, OT, Nebraska
  • 2007 (145th): David Jones, DB, Wingate
  • 2006 (135th): Rob Ninkovich, DE, Purdue

Sixth Round Picks (11)

  • 2021 (206th): Landon Young, OT, Kentucky
  • 2019 (177th): Saquan Hampton, S, Rutgers
  • 2018 (189th): Kamrin Moore, CB, Boston College | 201st: Boston Scott, RB, Louisiana Tech
  • 2017 (196th): Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE, Miami
  • 2014 (202nd): Tavon Rooks, OL, Kansas State
  • 2013 (183rd): Rufus Johnson, DE, Tarlton State
  • 2012 (179th): Andrew Tiller, OG, Syracuse
  • 2008 (178th): Taylor Mehlhaff, K, Wisconsin
  • 2006 (171st): Mike Haas, WR, Oregon State | 174th: Josh Lay, DB, Pittsburgh
Colston

Seventh Round Picks (15)

  • 2021 (255th): Kawaan Baker, WR, Southern Alabama
  • 2020 (240th): Tommy Stevens, QB, Mississippi State
  • 2019 (231st): Alize Mack, TE, Notre Dame | 244th: Kaden Elliss, LB, Idaho
  • 2018 (245th): Will Clapp, OL, LSU
  • 2016 (237th): Daniel Lasco, RB, Cal
  • 2015 (230th): Marcus Murphy, RB, Missouri
  • 2012 (234th): Marcel Jones, OL, Nebraska
  • 2011 (226th): Greg Romeus, DL, Pittsburgh | 243rd: Nate Bussey, LB, Illinois
  • 2010 (239th): Sean Canfield, QB, Oregon State
  • 2008 (237th): Adrian Arrington, WR, Michigan
  • 2007 (220th): Marvin Mitchell, LB, Tennessee
  • 2006 (210th): Zach Strief, OG, Northwestern | 252nd: Marques Colston, WR, Hofstra

