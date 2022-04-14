A comprehensive look at the 96 picks the Saints have selected since 2006 in each round of the NFL Draft.

We're officially two weeks away from the NFL Draft, and we'll know very soon how the Saints plan to attack some of their roster needs. It goes without saying, but this year's draft will be particularly intriguing for New Orleans without Sean Payton at the helm. Dennis Allen will certainly rely a good bit on the scouting talents of Jeff Ireland and company, as they look to get his era up and running on the right foot.

The Saints have had 96 picks since 2006, and we take a comprehensive look at those selections in each round.

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

First Round Picks (17)

2021 (28th): Payton Turner, DE, Houston

2020 (24th): Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan

2018 (14th): Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA

2017 (11th): Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State | 32nd: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

2016 (12th): Sheldon Rankins, DT, Louisville

2015 (13th): Andrus Peat, OT, Stanford | 31st: Stephone Anthony, LB, Clemson

2014 (20th): Brandin Cooks, WR, Oregon State

2013 (15th): Kenny Vaccaro, DB, Texas

2011 (24th): Cameron Jordan, DE, Cal | 28th: Mark Ingram, RB, Alabama

2010 (32nd): Patrick Robinson, CB, Florida State

2009 (14th): Malcolm Jenkins, DB, Ohio State

2008 (7th): Sedrick Ellis, DT, USC

2007 (27th): Robert Meachem, WR, Tennessee

2006 (2nd): Reggie Bush, RB, USC

Photo courtesy of USA TODAY Sports

Second Round Picks (10)

2021 (60th): Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State

2019 (48th): Erik McCoy, C, TAMU

2017 (42nd): Marcus Williams, S, Utah

2016 (47th): Michael Thomas, WR, Ohio State | 61st: Vonn Bell, DB, Ohio State

2015 (44th): Hau’oli Kikaha, OLB, Washington

2014 (58th): Stanley Jean-Baptiste, DB, Nebraska

2010 (64th): Charles Brown, OT, USC

2008 (40th): Tracy Porter, DB, Indiana

2006 (43rd): Roman Harper, DB, Alabama

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) watches game action during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Third Round Picks (17)

2021 (76th): Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

2020 (74th): Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin | 105th: Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton

2018 (91st): Tre'Quan Smith, WR, UCF

2017 (67th): Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee | 76th: Alex Anzalone, LB, Florida | 103rd: Trey Hendrickson, DE, Florida-Atlantic

2015 (75th): Garrett Grayson, QB, Colorado State | 78th: P.J. Williams, CB, Florida State

2013 (75th): Terron Armstead, OT, Arkansas Pine-Bluff | 82nd: John Jenkins, DT, Georgia

2012 (89th): Akiem Hicks, DE, Regina

2011 (72nd): Martez Wilson, LB, Illinois | 88th: Johnny Patrick, DB, Louisville

2010 (95th): Jimmy Graham, TE, Miami

2007 (66th): Usama Young, DB, Kent State | 88th: Andy Alleman, OG, Akron

Fourth Round Picks (12)

2021 (133rd): Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame

2019 (105th): C.J. Gardner-Johnson, DB, Florida

2018 (127th): Rick Leonard, OT, Florida State

2016 (120th): David Onyemata, DT, Manitoba

2014 (126th): Khairi Fortt, LB, Cal

2012 (122nd): Nick Toon, WR, Wisconsin

2010 (123rd): Al Woods, DT, LSU

2009 (116th): Chip Vaughn, DB, Wake Forest | 118th: Stanley Arnoux, LB, Wake Forest

2007 (107th): Antonio Pittman, RB, Ohio State | 125th: Jermon Bushrod, OT, Towson

2006 (108th): Jahri Evans, OT, Bloomsburg

Saints punter Thomas Morstead on the sideline during the NFC Championship playoff football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. V4saints Rams Nfc Champ 01 20 19 7925 Syndication: LafayetteLA

Fifth Round Picks (14)

2018 (164th): Natrell Jamerson, S, Wisconsin

2015 (148th): Davis Tull, LB, Tenn-Chattanooga | 154th: Tyeler Davison, DT, Fresno State | 167th: Damian Swann, DB, Georgia

2014 (167th): Vinnie Sunseri, DB, Alabama | 169th: Ronald Powell, LB, Florida

2013 (144th): Kenny Stills, WR, Oklahoma

2012 (162nd): Corey White, DB, Samford

2010 (158th): Matt Tennant, C, Boston College

2009 (164th): Thomas Morstead, P, SMU

2008 (144th): DeMario Pressley, DT, NC State | 164th: Carl Nicks, OT, Nebraska

2007 (145th): David Jones, DB, Wingate

2006 (135th): Rob Ninkovich, DE, Purdue

Sixth Round Picks (11)

2021 (206th): Landon Young, OT, Kentucky

2019 (177th): Saquan Hampton, S, Rutgers

2018 (189th): Kamrin Moore, CB, Boston College | 201st: Boston Scott, RB, Louisiana Tech

2017 (196th): Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE, Miami

2014 (202nd): Tavon Rooks, OL, Kansas State

2013 (183rd): Rufus Johnson, DE, Tarlton State

2012 (179th): Andrew Tiller, OG, Syracuse

2008 (178th): Taylor Mehlhaff, K, Wisconsin

2006 (171st): Mike Haas, WR, Oregon State | 174th: Josh Lay, DB, Pittsburgh

Seventh Round Picks (15)

2021 (255th): Kawaan Baker, WR, Southern Alabama

2020 (240th): Tommy Stevens, QB, Mississippi State

2019 (231st): Alize Mack, TE, Notre Dame | 244th: Kaden Elliss, LB, Idaho

2018 (245th): Will Clapp, OL, LSU

2016 (237th): Daniel Lasco, RB, Cal

2015 (230th): Marcus Murphy, RB, Missouri

2012 (234th): Marcel Jones, OL, Nebraska

2011 (226th): Greg Romeus, DL, Pittsburgh | 243rd: Nate Bussey, LB, Illinois

2010 (239th): Sean Canfield, QB, Oregon State

2008 (237th): Adrian Arrington, WR, Michigan

2007 (220th): Marvin Mitchell, LB, Tennessee

2006 (210th): Zach Strief, OG, Northwestern | 252nd: Marques Colston, WR, Hofstra

