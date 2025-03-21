Saints Eyeing 'Speedy Wideout' From Arkansas As Potential Draft Selection
An unexpected NFL draft target has emerged for the New Orleans Saints at wide receiver.
New Orleans’ needs at the position are no secret. The Saints have undoubtedly done their homework on all of the wideout targets in the upcoming draft, a new report from Saints Wire’s Luke Loffredo indicates that New Orleans has taken a liking to a six-foot-four specimen out of Arkansas.
“The New Orleans Saints were present and active at Arkansas' pro day on Monday keying in on one of the teams electrifying pass catchers,” Loffredo wrote.
“Leading Razorback receiver Andrew Armstrong put on quite a show early this week with a standout performance back at his team's facility. The speedy wideout improved his 4.51s official 40 time from this year's combine, by clocking in times as fast as 4.37s catching the attention of many Saints scouts and officials.”
“Armstrong also solidified his short shuttle and three-cone times hitting similar numbers to those of his combine. … Saints are working to get Armstrong in for a visit sometime in the near future.”
“At 6-foot-4, 202-pounds, Armstrong is a huge target with a big catch radius but specializes in winning against defensive backs vertically. His ability to quickly separate with speed off the line of scrimmage often leaving defensive backs well behind him. Amassing over 130 catches and 1900 yards in his last two seasons, Armstrong has built a very well-rounded resume with the NFL draft just over a month away.”
“With the Saints need for a big body at the receiver, Armstrong would be able to provide some of that as a potential late-round selection come April.”
It’ll be interesting to see how the draft goes for the Saints, who currently have selections at No. 9, 40, 71, 93, 112, 131, 184, 248, and 254.
New Orleans will surely end up with at least one receiver out of those picks, and they’re also monitoring the free agent and trade markets for a wideout at present.
Derek Carr needs more weapons, but the Saints have a multitude of roster needs outside of receiver to worry about, too.
More NFL: Saints Might Sign Ex-Eagles' Projected $35.7 Million Super Bowl Champion