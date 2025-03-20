Saints Called Top Landing Spot For Disgruntled Steelers Wide Receiver
The New Orleans Saints might have the opportunity to steal away a talented wide receiver who’s become disgruntled with his current team.
On Thursday, Sportskeeda’s Andre Castillo pointed out that 24-year-old wideout George Pickens isn’t happy with the Pittsburgh Steelers and could request a trade soon. Castillo also listed the Saints as the No. 1 landing spot for Pickens if he does indeed get traded.
“George Pickens has become the latest Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver to seemingly become an organizational cancer, recently teasing a desire to leave the team by reposting an image of himself with Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady,” Castillo wrote.
“And with DK Metcalf arriving from Seattle … some prominent figures have concerns about his future in Western Pennsylvania.”
“The New Orleans Saints desperately need wide receivers, yet they have not been able to do much to improve their depth given their cap situation. But with a new head coach in Kellen Moore entering the fray, a new beginning must surely beckon for the corps.”
“Getting Pickens (would) both add prolific support for Chris Olave and allow Rashid Shaheed to return to what he does best: Return kickoffs and punts.”
There’s no doubt that New Orleans could use Pickens’ talent on offense, and quarterback Derek Carr would certainly be thrilled to see Pickens join the squad.
It remains to be seen whether or not the Steelers will iron out the situation with Pickens. The former national champion out of Georgia has tallied 174 receptions, 2,841 receiving yards, and 12 receiving touchdowns already in his young NFL career.
