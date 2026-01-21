Saints Linked to Trade for $10M Bills WR After Shocking Owner Comments

The New Orleans Saints desperately need to add another wide receiver or two to their roster in the coming months. They have plenty of draft capital to swing a trade or two this offseason. Tyler Shough is seemingly the future of the franchise but he's going to need help at wide receiver.

Fortunately for the Saints, the trade block should have plenty of names to look into this offseason. The Saints have to be aggressive to land the player they want this offseason and it might not be cheap.

But there are some affordable players expected to be available, including one from the Buffalo Bills. Saints insider Nick Underhill urged the Saints to pursue a trade for Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman. Coleman has been at the center of a lot of controversial comments from the Bills' owner.

Keon Coleman could fit with the Saints after Terry Pegula's comments

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman after getting tripped up stumbles towards the end zone and gets the ball into the end zone before hitting the ground for a touchdown during second half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bills owner Terry Pegula recently defended the Bills general manager by throwing Coleman and Sean McDermott under the bus. Pegula practically used the selection of Coleman against McDermott, blaming him for the pick that's come back to bite the Bills.

"That was Brandon being a team player. He's taken heat over it. I'm here to tell you the true story," Pegula said.

At this point, it seems like Coleman has played his last snap with the Bills. If the Bills aren't going to trade him in the first place, it would make sense for Coleman to demand out after these comments from Pegula.

This puts the Saints in the perfect position to swing a trade for the former Florida State star. At this point, Coleman's value has completely tanked. The Saints could land him for a late round pick.

The 22-year-old hasn't been the best in the NFL, but he still has quite a lot of potential. At 22 years old, there are prospects in the NFL draft who are older than Coleman. It's far too early for the league to give up on him.

If the Saints can get their hands on him, they should pull the trigger.

