Saints Place 2 on Non-Football Injury List Among Flurry of Moves

New Orleans will be without two more veterans when they kick off training camp tomorrow, as announced among several personnel moves on Tuesday.
The New Orleans Saints have placed DE Tanoh Kpassagnon and TE Nick Vannett on the Non-football injury list (NFI) to start training camp. It was among a bevy of moves that the team made on Tuesday, as veterans reported to the team facility.

Oct 31, 2021; Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (90). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier in the day, the Saints signed RB Malcolm Brown, C Nick Martin, and DE Scott Patchan to their training camp roster. In response, the team released P Daniel Whelan, CB Jordan Miller, and G Derek Schweiger. Michael Thomas and DE Marcus Davenport were also placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list late last week.

Any player on the PUP or NFI list during preseason can be activated at any time. It’s not uncommon for a player to start training camp on these lists if they are rehabbing an injury.

Kpassagnon, 28, was a free-agent signing during the 2021 offseason. He was leading the Saints in sacks (4) and QB pressures (11) at mid-season before an ankle injury ended his year after eight games. A five-year veteran, Kpassagnon tied his career best in sacks and is expected to be a key member of the defensive line rotation.

The 29-year-old Vannett was also a free-agent addition in 2021. He was hampered all year by a knee injury that limited him to seven games. Vannett caught just 9 passes for 133 yards and a score in 2021. He’s expected to be on the roster bubble for a New Orleans tight end position that performed poorly last season.

The Saints also brought RB Jordan Howard and edge rusher Chris Odom in for visits on Tuesday. Neither player has yet been signed. 

New Orleans officially begins their 2022 training camp on Wednesday. The first practice open to the public will be on Saturday, July 30.

