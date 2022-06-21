Skip to main content

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Aaron Fuller

Vying for a potential opening as slot receiver depth, the third time might be a charm for Fuller after spending the last two seasons on the Seahawks practice squad.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs wrapping up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than two months time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Aaron Fuller, Receiver

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 188 pounds

2021 Stats: N/A

The Seahawks didn’t have to look far in 2020 to find undrafted free agent receiver Aaron Fuller, as the former Washington Husky who hauled in 159 receptions for 2,051 yards and 13 touchdowns during his college career at Montlake. Fuller didn’t make the active roster in 2020 or 2021, but the Seahawks liked him enough to keep him on the practice squad for the duration of both seasons. He was elevated to the active roster for the Seahawks’ final game in 2021 and made his NFL debut in Arizona, but did not record any stats. Back under contract, he will compete in a crowded receiving corps hoping to crack the roster this time around and his candidacy could be bolstered by special teams contributions.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Best Case Scenario: Using his experience in offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's offense to his advantage, Fuller rewards the Seahawks’ patience by showing that he’s a reliable target out of the slot and a special teams mainstay during preseason, beating out other veterans and rookies for the final receiver spot.

Worst Case Scenario: After two seasons on the practice squad, Fuller does not show enough growth and development to give him another chance as he loses out to the more physically gifted receiving additions and isn't brought back in any capacity.

What to Expect in 2022: Although the top of the receiving depth chart is largely set, the fight for the final few spots will be brutal in training camp. DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Dee Eskridge, and Freddie Swain are all likely locks, so that leaves players like Marquise Goodwin, Penny Hart, Cody Thompson, Bo Melton, and Dareke Young competing with Fuller for potentially one or two roster spots. The Seahawks kept Fuller on the practice squad for two seasons, so they clearly see something in him. He needs to step up, however, since the team may be more likely to keep a younger player such a Melton or Young instead of giving Fuller another shot. This seems like the last chance for him to make the active roster out of camp and he’ll need to flash in camp as both a slot receiver and special teamer to have any shot.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Profiles

Kevin Kassis | Cade Brewer | Liam Ryan | Deontez Alexander | Elijah Jones | Josh Turner | Scott Nelson | Joshua Onujiogu | Jarrod Hewitt | Darwin Thompson | Matt Gotel | Pier-Olivier Lestage | Lakiem Williams | Tanner Muse | Greg Eiland

In This Article (1)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) pose for a photo after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field. Seattle defeated Arizona 27-24.
Seahawks News

Eroding Faith in Brian Schottenheimer Helped Lead to Russell Wilson's Eventual Departure From Seahawks

By Corbin K. Smith3 hours ago
Seattle Seahawks tackle Greg Eiland (75, left) and offensive tackle Charles Cross (67, right) participate in a drill during minicamp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center Field.
Seahawks News

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Greg Eiland

By Corbin K. Smith7 hours ago
Tanner Muse
Seahawks News

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Tanner Muse

By Tyler Forness22 hours ago
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Bryan Mone (90) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Seahawks News

Show Me The Mone(y)? Seahawks Make Wise Investment Extending Bryan Mone

By Corbin K. SmithJun 20, 2022
Bryan Mone
Seahawks News

Report: Seahawks Extend DT Bryan Mone Through 2024 Season

By Corbin K. SmithJun 20, 2022
Seahawks assistant coach Sanjay Lal works with receiver Tyler Lockett as he reels in passes from a JUGS machine during mandatory minicamp at the VMAC.
Seahawks News

Why Sanjay Lal's Return May Be Seahawks' Most Important Coaching Addition

By Corbin K. SmithJun 19, 2022
USATSI_13371177
Seahawks News

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Lakiem Williams

By Corbin K. SmithJun 19, 2022
USATSI_16699996
Seahawks News

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Pier-Olivier Lestage

By Corbin K. SmithJun 19, 2022