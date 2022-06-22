Seahawks 90-Man Rundown: Cade Johnson

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs wrapping up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than two months time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Cade Johnson, Receiver

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 184 pounds

2021 Stats: N/A

Johnson came into the 2021 NFL Draft season as a dark horse FCS prospect who could make an impact in the NFL. He put up video game numbers in 2019 at South Dakota State, with 1,222 receiving yards and eight touchdowns as a junior. After the 2020 FCS season got torpedoed due to COVID, Johnson sought to play for a Power 5 team. Ultimately, he decided to prep for the NFL Draft and most pundits had him as a mid-day three selection. However, he ended up going undrafted and signing with Seattle ahead of the 2021 season. He brings some speed and agility to the table, with some ability in the return game as well. He projected as a solid option out of the slot if he can get up to the speed of the NFL jumping up from FCS ranks.

Best Case Scenario: Along with making a handful of catches on offense, Johnson thrives on special teams in the preseason and outplays the likes of rookie Bo Melton, Penny Hart, and Cody Thompson, surprising many by earning one of Seattle's final roster spots heading into the regular season.

Worst Case Scenario: Melton stands directly in Johnson's way of making the team strictly as a return threat and the explosive rookie puts on a show in the preseason, preventing Johnson from making leeway on the depth chart. With his limited size and length serving as a big obstacle to overcome at a crowded position, he's cut in late August and not retained on the practice squad.

What to Expect in 2022: Johnson came into camp last year with a bit of hype, even as an undrafted signee, given his ability after the catch and agility. Now, it seems he is behind the eight-ball more with another year of roster turnover. Newcomers Dareke Young and Melton have similar skill sets. Johnson will have to make strides in working as a receiver, running routes, and making plays after the catch during camp to have any chance of sticking this time around. Given his size limitations and the newcomers to the receiver room, he has his work cut out for him to stay with the Seahawks and could be hard pressed to return to the practice squad.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Profiles

Kevin Kassis | Cade Brewer | Liam Ryan | Deontez Alexander | Elijah Jones | Josh Turner | Scott Nelson | Joshua Onujiogu | Jarrod Hewitt | Darwin Thompson | Matt Gotel | Lakiem Williams | Tanner Muse | Greg Eiland | Aaron Fuller