Rams score another surprise win over the Seahawks

It may not have the bitter personal edge to it that the LOB-Jim Harbaugh 49ers rivalry had, but Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams have become quite the thorn in the side for the Seattle Seahawks, both at the end of Pete Carroll's run and the beginning of Mike Macdonald's.

Two weeks ago the Rams scored a close win at home over the Seahawks, and this week they won another small victory in the personnel department.

Specifically, the Seahawks made an unforced error by waiving backup cornerback Derion Kendrick, who Macdonald said the team wanted back if possible. The Rams had other ideas though, claming Kendrick off waivers on Wednesday.

The Rams claimed CB Derion Kendrick off waivers from the Seahawks, per his agent’s @ZacHiller and @mattleistt. An intra-NFC West move. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 26, 2025

Kendrick began his career in the NFL with the Rams, who picked him in the sixth round of the 2022 draft. He played 32 games with the Rams over the next two seasons, including 18 starts. He missed the 2024 season due to a torn ACL.

Seattle claimed Kendrick off waivers in August, and he proved to be a pleasant surprise when Riq Woolen was struggling early in the season. Kendrick played lockdown coverage in relief, allowing just a 16.7 passer rating and a 50% completion rate.

The Seahawks may have felt that they could risk losing Kendrick as Woolen has since rebounded and is playing as well as he has since his standout rookie season.

However, as they've learned the hard way here - when you have an excess of depth at cornerback you don't give it up my choice. That's why they held onto Woolen at the trade deadline and why they should have kept Kendrick on their roster.

