What Ernest Jones IV said to Seahawks players with limited or no playoff experience

The Seattle Seahawks (14-3) are one of the best heading into the Divisional Round of the playoffs, as they have limited weaknesses. Some of the biggest concerns mostly revolve around opportunistic situations, like if quarterback Sam Darnold encounters turnovers from time to time.

Another significant concern some have with the Seahawks is their lack of playoff experience from multiple players and their coaching staff. While Mike Macdonald has playoff experience as a defensive assistant, he doesn’t have playoff experience as a head coach. This is one of the key reasons why experts are more confident in the Los Angeles Rams or San Francisco 49ers due to their playoff experience.

The Seahawks’ first game of the playoffs will be at home against the 49ers, a team they defeated 13-3 on the road in Week 18.

Of the eight quarterbacks remaining in the playoffs, Darnold and the Denver Broncos’ Bo Nix are the only ones who don’t have a playoff win under their belt. Ironically, both the Seahawks and Broncos are No. 1 seeds from their conference. Darnold’s first playoff last year was with the Minnesota Vikings, and the whole offense was stalled in the blowout loss to the Rams.

Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39), Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (42) and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) celebrate after a pass breakup during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Outside of Darnold, there are plenty of young Seahawks stars who don’t have playoff experience. Players like wide receiver Jaxon-Smith Nigba, most of the starting offensive line, defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, and most of the secondary lack playoff experience. This can provide extra pressure to the team if they focus too hard on the main goal and the demand that comes with it.

That’s when linebacker Ernest Jones IV stepped up as a leader and offered his support to the young players who might be going into this Divisional Round game with pressure. He was asked about what he told the young players entering the week of their first playoff game.

“You can’t start worrying about that, you know we are close to something a lot of people don’t get a chance to do but if you can start thinking about that game or, you know, that opportunity you could miss out on the good moments you’ll have as you’re going through the process, but ultimately it takes one game at a time. We gotta handle San Fran first and whoever they send next to us so we can get to the ultimate goal.”

Jones has two years of playoff experience with the Rams from 2021 to 2023, including the 2021 Super Bowl season. Jones will be a pivotal leader on the field and off-the-field for the Seahawks’ potential Super Bowl run.

