Seattle Seahawks rebound in NFL power rankings after taking down Titans

They weren't quite as dominant as we expected, but the Seattle Seahawks took care of business on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, winning 30-24 on the road to improve to 8-3 on the season.

One of many encouraging things about this year's team is they haven't had a letdown game against a truly inferior opponent yet - something that was too common during Pete Carroll's last years running the show in Seattle.

The Titans represented a classic trap game, and they made it a little interesting at the end, but the Seahawks were never truly in danger. That's what great teams do against bad ones.

Thanks to their win, the Seahawks have jumped four spots in Sportsnaut's weekly NFL power rankings. Now they're No. 3, up from No. 7 last week. Only the Patriots and Rams are ahead.

Seahawks ranked third in NFL

"The Seattle Seahawks can come out of Sunday’s win over the Titans seeing room for improvement (punt coverage) and be excited about what’s to come. Kenneth Walker looked explosive in Week 12, with Seattle finding explosive plays and consistent gains for the first time in weeks. Now at 8-3, the Seahawks get to throw this defense at J.J. McCarthy next week**,** plus a little revenge for Sam Darnold against his former team."

There was a lot to like about this victory, including the defense holding down the fort despite relying on backups entirely at linebacker - and losing Ty Okada on the back end, as well.

Ken Walker and Zach Charbonnet were efficient for the third straight game, with both averaging over five yards per carry and totaling 106 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

All that being said, the Seahawks had better hope they never lose Jaxon Smith-Njigba to an injury, because without his deep ball connection with Sam Darnold their offense could be exposed in a bad way. Darnold went 8/10 for 167 yards and 2 TDs targeting JSN, but just 8/16 for 77 yards when he threw at anyone else.

