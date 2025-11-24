Wild-Card Seahawks holding steady in crazy NFC playoff picture
Jaxon Smith-Njigba keeps dazzling. Mike Macdonald's defense keeps dominating. And the Seattle Seahawks, now 5-1 away from Lumen Field, keep finding ways to win on the road.
But because they play in the NFL's toughest division, the Seahawks have to keep winning just to tread water in the NFC playoff standings.
JSN dominated Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans, catching eight passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns including a career-long 63-yarder that gave Seattle the lead for good. The Seahawks, who were favored by 13.5 points against the one-win Titans, led 30-10 late in the third quarter before taking their foot off the gas and coasting home to the six-point win.
MORE: Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba strike again for beautiful TD as Seahawks lead Titans
They improved to 8-3, which would be good enough to lead five of the NFL's eight divisions. But it's only good for second place in the NFC West, where the Los Angeles Rams crushed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday night to improve to 9-2.
Seattle didn't get much help in the NFC standings in Week 12, with the Rams, Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions all winning. The Seahawks obviously still have designs on winning their division, but if not they will be competing for a high Wild Card seed with teams like the Packers, Lions and San Francisco 49ers.
The Seahawks are currently the NFC's No. 1 Wild Card, just ahead of the 7-3-1 Packers and 7-4 Lions. In the next two weeks they have favorable matchups against the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons - both 4-7 - before a Week 15 showdown against the AFC South-leading Indianapolis Colts.
The only surprise in the NFC in Week 12 was the Dallas Cowboys' comeback from down 21-0 to beat the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles.
The Niners host the 6-5 Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football in a game with more playoff-seeding implications.
NFC Playoff Picture - Week 12
1. Los Angeles Rams 9-2
2. Philadelphia Eagles 8-3
3. Chicago Bears 8-3
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6-5
5. Seattle Seahawks 8-3
6. Green Bay Packers 7-3-1
7. San Francisco 49ers: 7-4
MORE: Seahawks remain NFL's No. 1 team to bet on
________________________
8. Detroit Lions 7-4
9. Carolina Panthers 6-5
10. Dallas Cowboys 5-5-1
More Seahawks on SI stories
Sam Darnold + JSN strike again for another beautiful deep touchdown
Bad linebacker situation for Seahawks gets even worse against Titans
ESPN identifies Seattle Seahawks’ most-important pending free agent
What Seattle Seahawks' latest moves mean for Week 12 and beyond