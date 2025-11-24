Two main concerns for Seahawks coming out of Week 12 win over Titans
The Seattle Seahawks (8-3) got their bounce-back win in Week 12 on the road over the Tennessee Titans 30-24 after their tough loss to the Los Angeles Rams 21-19 in the previous week.
This was a much-needed win for the Seahawks as they shed any negative emotions from the Rams’ game, but they avoided the trap game against the Titans. While the Seahawks did get the win, there are two main concerns the team needs to address moving forward.
Offensive line beat at the line of scrimmage
The first is that the offensive line will have problems facing elite defensive line units. In the last few games, the offensive line has been seen too often pushed into the backfield or standing too high and not creating enough push. Most of the guilty players are either right guard Anthony Bradford or rookie left guard Grey Zabel.
With Zabel, it's because of a lack of experience in the league, and he is still developing. With Bradford, it's likely his lack of athleticism.
It isn't just them; most of the starting offensive linemen can be caught doing this. The Seahawks attempted to run the ball between the tackles, but the lack of leverage from the offensive line allowed Titans defensive linemen Jeffrey Simmons and Arden Key to close off running lanes at the line of scrimmage.
Much like in the game against the Rams, the best running plays from Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet came from off the tackles on Sunday against the Titans. The Seahawks need to find a way to get their offensive line to play with more leverage, allowing them not to get blown up often at the line of scrimmage.
Secondary was too comfortable in second half
Another key concern for the Seahawks moving forward is their secondary playing a little too comfortably in the second half. The Seahawks' secondary hasn't had too many disappointing games this season, but they allowed Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward to have one of his better games of the season.
The Titans knew they couldn't beat the Seahawks with deep passing plays and allow time for the aggressive defensive line to either sack Ward or disrupt the plays. As the Seahawks backed off their tight coverages of their assigned pass-catcher, Ward was able to deliver those passes in quick, easy inside routes or outside the numbers.
The defense allowed too much space in the middle of the field from zone coverage too often. One play, for example, came when defensive end Leonard Williams tormented Ward all the way to the sidelines, but Ward was still able to deliver a floater to Titans undrafted wide receiver Xavier Restrepo for his first-ever reception.
The lax zone defense allowed the Titans to drive the ball down the field and allowed them to get back into the game. The Titans weren’t great at converting on third downs, but they were 4-of-6 on converting on fourth downs. Tennessee accumulated 164 of its 296 total yards in the second half. Five of its eight total drives drove into the Seahawks’ territory.
The Titans knew their only chance to win was to find small ways to drive the ball down the field, not take sacks despite the defensive line’s great efforts, and keep the Seahawks’ offense off the field. Tennessee dominated the time of possession 37:25 to Seattle’s 22:35. The Seahawks have to be more aggressive throughout the game to avoid a comeback, especially against a Titans’ offense that went into Week 12 last in the league in points per game (14.3).
