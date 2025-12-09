One stat paints a historically beautiful picture of Seahawks' defense

There has been a lot of talk within the last few weeks over which team in the league has the best defense. Not only should the Seattle Seahawks should be considered the team for best defensive team this season, but they should be considered the top historic units over the last quarter-century.

One stat shows how elite the team is defensively. Since Week 7 home win over the Houston Texans, the Seahawks have the lowest EPA per at -0.34. The 2003 and 2006 Baltimore Ravens had a -0.23 EPA per play. The 2002 Super Bowl-winning team Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had a -0.24 EPA.

The Seahawks’ depth has reliable and talented players throughout the field, and some of the best depth. When the team saw injuries at every position group, especially the linebackers corps and the defensive backs units, the Seahawks coached their role players to play just as efficiently as the starters.

Seattle ranks second in the league in points allowed per game (17.4), fourth in rushing yards allowed per game (91.1), and 11th in passing yards allowed per game (197.1). It's also fourth in the league in sacks accounted for with 41, the second-most pressures (159) and quarterback hits (102), thanks to a stout pass rush group. Finally, the Seahawks have the fourth-most tackles for loss (72).

There are several players along the defense Seattle should have named for the Pro-Bowl, but some of the first players should be up front. Defensive tackle/end Leonard Williams, defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, and edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence lead an elite unit on an elite defense.

Linebacker Ernest Jones IV, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, rookie slot cornerback and rookie Nick Emmanwori, and safety Coby Bryant are also all worthy of Pro-Bowl bids. Most are playing the best seasons of their entire career this year.

This is a defense that is capable of suppressing any opposing offense in the league. This Seahawks team has the potential for a significant Super Bowl run, much like the 2002 Buccaneers did.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks hold steady in power rankings after destroying Falcons

Devon Witherspoon posts Seahawks’ highest PFF grade Week 14

Seattle Seahawks studs & duds from a dominant win over Atlanta