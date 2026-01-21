Seahawks’ edge rusher is team’s most underrated player via Pro Football Focus

The Seattle Seahawks finished with the best record in the conference in 2025. Their 14-3 mark was three games better than both the NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles and NFC North champion Chicago Bears—each finishing 11-6. These days, Mike Macdonald’s club is riding an eight-game overall winning streak. Seattle’s ground attack is on a major roll, and the team allowed the fewest points in the league (292) this season.

Three Seattle defenders, DeMarcus Lawrence and Leonard Williams, along with Devon Witherspoon, have earned Pro Bowl accolades for 2025, and you could certainly make a case for linebacker Ernest Jones IV and second-year defensive tackle Byron Murphy II.

Earlier this week, Zach Cantillo of Pro Football Focus identified each NFL team’s most underrated impact player in 2025. When it came to the newly-crowned NFC West champions and the host team in Sunday’s conference title game, Tantillo’s choice was three-year edge-rusher Derick Hall.

“With the depth across Seattle’s defensive front, identifying a single standout was difficult, but Hall fit the bill as a quiet star. He led the Seahawks in pass-rush win rate (16.3 percent) and pressure rate (16.7 percent) while earning 70.0-plus PFF grades in both run defense and pass rushing, making him one of the most complete edge defenders on the roster.”

Some may question why the 2023 second-round pick from Auburn University was the choice here. He played in 14 games this past season and made only three starts. He was inactive in Weeks 6-7, and was suspended for the Week 17 battle with the Panthers in Carolina. All told, he finished with 30 tackles, knocked down two passes, and totaled only two sacks (both in his final seven regular-season games). However, he finished tied for fourth on the team with 13 quarterback hits.

In 2024, Hall played in all 17 games and made 14 starts. He totaled 36 defensive stops, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. He also finished second on the club behind Williams last season with eight sacks and 20 quarterback hits. The three-year pro may bear watching this Sunday against the Rams.

