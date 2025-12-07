Rashid Shaheed reveals gap between thriving Seahawks, struggling Saints

Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed has only been with the Seattle Seahawks for five games since being acquired before the NFL trade deadline. But the differences between his former team, the New Orleans Saints, and his new team were immediately apparent.

"I haven’t been part of a playoff team yet, and you can feel the difference," Shaheed said after the Seahawks' dominant Week 14 win over the Atlanta Falcons. "You can feel how everybody is bought in and how everybody believes that we can win, and it’s a great feeling. I felt that coming in day one — in the locker room, vibes are high, everybody believes. That’s how a team comes out victorious every Sunday."

The Seahawks were 6-2 when they acquired Shaheed. Now they're 10-3, and keeping pace in the race for the best record in the NFC.

New Orleans, on the other hand, was 1-8 when it dealt Shaheed and had lost four straight games. They're 2-2 since, currently sitting at 3-10, but have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

"Just the camaraderie in the locker room, how together the team is," Shaheed explained when asked how he can perceive that difference. "I just feel like every time we go out on the field, we know that special things are going to happen, and everybody is bought in. Everybody knows this is a special team and we can do a lot of big things."

It took time for Shaheed to settle in with Seattle. He had just four catches for 37 yards in his first four games with the team before breaking out against the Falcons. Shaheed opened the second half with a 100-yard kick return touchdown and had four catches for 67 yards.

Seattle's offense has struggled at times as opponents learn how to defend Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but it's been backed up by an elite defense. If Sam Darnold and Shaheed can get into a rhythm, the offense will have three very good options with Cooper Kupp also on the roster.

It's not a surprise that the vibes around a three-win team are different than a 10-win team. But it also shows how belief and connection among an NFL roster can push a team forward.

