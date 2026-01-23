Seahawks Have a Ton of Players on ESPN's Top-100 NFL MVP Candidates List

No NFL team may ever match the run that the Seattle Seahawks put together in the 2010, 2011 and 2012 draft classes. Those three years brought together the core of the Legion of Boom teams that dominated the league for the next five years and changed the way that teams play defense.

For some reason, the Seahawks seemingly forgot what they were doing in the draft over the next nine years. From 2013-2021 their hits in the draft were few and far between. Tyler Lockett, Jarran Reed and DK Metcalf aside, the returns were dismal in any context - especially coming off of a historic string of drafts that made them contenders.

Thankfully, something changed going into the 2022 NFL draft. The Seahawks front office got back to business, promptly putting together what may go down as the best draft class in modern history.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks tackle Charles Cross (67) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In most years, if a team is able to net two long-term starters from a draft that's considered a win. The Seahawks somehow managed to find six that year, with left tackle Charles Cross, right tackle Abe Lucas, running back Ken Walker, cornerback Riq Woolen, outside linebacker Boye Mafe and defensive back Coby Bryant all being worth long-term extensions, to varying degrees.

Seattle followed up that all-time 2022 class with another strong showing in 2023, netting two legitimate superstars and potential All-Pros with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon in the first round. In 2024 they found another star with Byron Murphy, and the early returns from the class of 2025 have been very positive so far.

Throw in some shrewd free agent signings and a couple of blockbuster trades, and you have a roster that's officially one of the deepest in football once again.

If you need proof, just check out ESPN's list of their top 100 NFL MVP candidates, which features eight Seahawks players. Here's who made the cut and where they ranked on the list.

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba: No. 8

"Smith-Njigba was unbelievable this season. The box score metrics speak for themselves: 119 receptions for a league-leading 1,793 receiving yards. His 3.85 yards per route run not only led the NFL this season but was the third-best season in the metric since at least 2007 (as far back as we have route data). He led the league in yards per route run (4.06) and had the ninth-best drop rate at 0.6% -- far better than Nacua's 2.4%."

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) reacts with teammates after catching a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

7 more Seahawks make the cut

- DT Leonard Williams: No. 36

- CB Devon Witherspoon: No. 57

- DT Byron Murphy II: No. 62

- OLB DeMarcus Lawrence: No. 70

- LB Ernest Jones IV: No. 80

- QB Sam Darnold: No. 95

- DB Nick Emmanwori: No. 100

This is a massive turnaround from just a few short years ago, when the Seahawks couldn't land a single player on the NFL Top 100 list. This may just be the beginning, as well...

Seahawks just getting started

Looking ahead to next year, the Seahawks are in better position to improve their roster than any other contender around the league. According to figures available at Over the Cap, Seattle is going to have just under $72 million in cap space for the 2026 season. Only the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers will have more.

While a large portion of that number has to be earmarked for re-signing as much of the 2022 draft class as possible, it still gives the Seahawks front office more than enough room to make a high-impact move like trading for Maxx Crosby or another blue chip piece for Mike Macdonald's defense.

If they want to go in a different direction, John Schneider and his team could splurge in free agency on another major weapon for Sam Darnold's arsenal such as Deebo Samuel, who would make a magnificent fit for Seattle's offense.

The Seahawks may already be the best team in the NFL - we'll see how the playoffs play out on that score - but regardless of where they finish this season they are not done building yet. Stay tuned.

More Seahawks on SI stories

How Ken Walker can make millions in NFC Championship

Mike Macdonald casts vote for a permanent 12th flag raiser

Bill Simmons apologizes for forgetting Seahawks’ Super Bowl