Seattle Seahawks studs & duds from a dominant win over the Atlanta Falcons

The Seattle Seahawks are making a habit of winning games with their defense and special teams, as their offense continues to sputter. Today's 37-9 road victory over the Atlanta Falcons was the latest example, as Seattle's offense got off to a rough start, including a nasty pick from Sam Darnold.

The Seahawks' suffocating defense and explosive special teams unit held down the fort, though - and by the time the offense finally arrived in the third quarter it was over.

Here are your studs and duds for Seattle in Week 14.

Stud: WR/KR Rashid Shaheed

It was only a matter of time before Seattle's shiny new weapon went off for a huge play when they needed it. Rashid Shaheed certainly got his money's worth on the opening play of the third quarter, breaking off a 100-yard touchdown on a kickoff return that changed the complexion of the game. Shaheed also racked up 67 yards on four catches.

Stud: QB Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold was a bit off in the first half and it looked like he might be in for his fourth-straight disappointing performance. His latest interception was his 11th on the season. Darnold did rebound nicely in the second half though, finishing with a strong line of 20/30 for 249 yards, three touchdowns, one pick and a 111.7 passer rating.

Stud: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The first half was a bit slow for the league's leading receiver, but Jaxon Smith-Njigba got things going after the break and wound up putting in another Offensive Player of the Year caliber performance. In the end, Smith-Njigba was targeted by Darnold 10 times, totaling seven catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

Dud: RB Ken Walker

Aside from one 27-yard run early on from Zach Charbonnet, the Seahawks run game was pretty ineffective against a tough Falcons front. Kenneth Walker III simply had nowhere to run more often than not, and he wasn't able to create any of his usual magic tricks to break off explosive plays. Walker ended the game with just 29 yards on 10 carries.

Stud: Seahawks pass rush

Seattle's defense has had better days, but if nothing else they were able to generate alot of pressure on Kirk Cousins. While they were only ale to get to Cousins for one sack, the pressure definitely had an effect on Cousins, who threw two interceptions. The Seahawks notched seven quarterback hits.

Dud: Seahawks run defense

Unfortunately, they were not as sharp against the run - which has been their greatest strength this season. Bijan Robinson proved too tough to contain, though. He managed to put up 60 yards on 13 carries in the first half. They tightened up in the second half, but Robinson still totaled 86 yards on 20 attempts.

Stud: CB Devon Witherspoon

The Seahawks' defense has been good all year but you could definitely see a difference when Devon Witherspoon returned to the lineup. Spoon continues to cause havoc all over the field every week. Today he posted his first interception of the season, recovered a fumble and totaled seven tackles, second on the team behind Ernest Jones.

Stud: DB Nick Emmanwori

You can bet the rest of the NFL is going to regret allowing Mike Macdonald to get his hands on Nick Emmanwori, because it's clear he's going to be a very special defender. In the first half he made a remarkable stop by blocking a Falcons field goal attempt and in the second he snagged his first career interception on a tipped pass by Kirk Cousins. Emmanwori finished the game with a sack and two tackles for a loss.

