Seattle Seahawks hold steady in NFL power rankings after destroying Falcons

There's no point in denying it. The 2025 Seattle Seahawks are a special team. During yesterday's dominant win over the Atlanta Falcons, they did something they haven't done since the 2014 season, holding two opponents in a row without a single touchdown.

The Falcons managed to put up three field goals, but that was it as they got utterly blown out in the second half, outscored by the Seahawks 31-3 after going into the break tied at 6-6.

Thanks to their latest strong showing, Seattle remains on top in Sportsnaut's NFL power rankings. They came into Week 14 ranked No. 1 and they're still No. 1 today.

"The Seattle Seahawks were tied 6-6 with the Falcons at halftime. Then, trade acquisition Rashid Shaheed took the kickoff back 100 yards for a house call, and that seemed to light a spark for the Seahawks. Seattle outscored Atlanta 31-3 the rest of the way, demonstrating why this could be the best team in the NFL as long as Sam Darnold avoids multi-interception games. With the unfortunate state the Colts are in, Seattle should have minimal trouble making it four consecutive wins and an 11-3 mark after Week 15."

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Seattle's defense was marvelous as usual, and got outstanding performances from several players, including Nick Emmanwori, Devon Witherspoon, Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed and Julian Love - who returned to the lineup after getting activated from injured reserve on Saturday.

Now at full strength, this unit is indisputably the best defense in the NFL today.

Seattle is also looking extremely tough on special teams these days, where their newest weapon has made them a threat to score on every return. Rashid Shaheed's 100-yard return sent a message to the rest of the league and inspired a break-through from the Seahawks, who never looked back.

The most encouraging thing was the rebound from Sam Darnold that we witnessed. Darnold put in another gross first half against Atlanta, including an ugly interception on a throw he forced into tight coverage. However, Shaheed's score seemed to shake Darnold out of his malaise and he was on fire for the rest of the game, finishing with his best line since Week 10.

There are still four games left to play - but right now it sure looks like the only thing standing between this Seahawks team and a run to the Super Bowl are the Los Angeles Rams.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seattle Seahawks studs & duds from a dominant win over Falcons

Takeaways from Seattle’s throttling road win over Atlanta Falcons

Richard Sherman puts trash-talking Cowboys receiver in his place