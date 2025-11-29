What Seahawks' Byron Murphy told NFL Network about his breakout season

There's no denying that Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II is in the midst of a breakout second season.

Through 11 games, Murphy has already amassed six sacks, six tackles for loss and 11 QB hits to go along with his 43 combined tackles. These numbers dwarf his rookie production, when he managed just 0.5 sacks, two TFL's and one single QB hit.

Experience and health are two obvious reasons for Murphy's ascension, but the 2024 first round pick also credits his elders with much of his development. Here's what he said about his current mentors while appearing with Judy Battista and Ian Rappaport on NFL Network's The Insiders:

I’ve learned a lot, and I’m still learning from guys like Leo (Williams), Demarcus Lawrence... Jarran Reed - those guys help me with my game, but also on the field and off the field as well. Those guys play a huge impact in my success. I wanna give all props to them.

Seahawks DT Byron Murphy II

Watch the video for his full interview, including his thoughts on whether he believes he's deserving of a Pro Bowl nod this year.

https://x.com/rapsheet/status/1993841023609414035?s=61

Currently sitting second in the NFL among interior defensive tackles in sacks and total pressures, I'd say chances are good he's going to garner a lot of votes. And having just turned 23 years old in September, the sky appears to be the limit for Murphy.

