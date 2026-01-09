Seahawks star Leonard Williams sends a clear message to the rest of the NFL

Since training camp, the Seattle Seahawks have known how special their defense is. They were able to showcase that special and elite defense through all 18 weeks of the regular season.

The Seahawks finished the season ranked first in the league in points allowed per game (17.2). It’s the first time the Seahawks have finished the regular season ranked first in the league since 2015 during the Legion of Boom era.

That was a defense that had dominated for a while but got its name early. This year’s version of the Seahawks’ defense more than deserves a name, and star defensive tackle Leonard Williams is embracing “the dark side.”

Leonard describes the name as one that fits the vibe and environment of the city of Seattle, as told to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. Pro-Bowl DeMarcus Lawrence says the nickname also stems from how he and other teammates play defense. Lawrence says he and the rest of the teammates are always trying to turn off the lights on opposing offenses.

There is a clear difference between the Legion of Boom and the Dark Side defense. The LOB was successful in shutting down opponents through the passing game with some solid support in the front six or seven.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (0) celebrates a sack against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

With the Dark Side, there is a huge need for the Seahawks to make their presence known with each and every tackle. The defenders are quick to swarm to the ball, make proper pursuit angles, and create violent hits.

Each of the core defensive linemen in Williams, Lawrence, and second-year defensive tackle Byron Murphy II has been a key example for this. They are tenacious players who can not shut down the running game by clogging holes, but they are also highly aggressive and efficient pass rushers.

All three players have accumulated 177 total tackles, 27 total tackles for loss, 20 sacks, and 55 quarterback hits. Each of them has accounted for at least six sacks, 53 total tackles, and seven tackles for loss.

Other players have embraced the Dark Side defensive nickname based on their ability to attack the opposing defense. Linebacker Ernest Jones IV, linebacker Drake Thomas, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, safeties Coby Bryant, Ty Okada, and Julian Love, rookie nickel Nick Emmanwori, and outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu have all shown cases of tenacious play throughout the season.

All of these players will be needed as the Seahawks make a serious run for their second-ever Super Bowl title. The Seahawks were able to win the NFC West Division and clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with the first-round bye, but there is still doubt that a title can be won. This Dark Side defense is going to have to prove why this team deserves this nickname.

More Seahawks on SI stories

2 Seahawks players state the obvious about their Super Bowl hopes

Tom Brady wanted Geno Smith on the Raiders over Sam Darnold

Analyst lists 3 reasons why the Seattle Seahawks got the No. 1 seed