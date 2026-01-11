3 more Seattle Seahawks who could be future All-Pros

Saturday was a special day for the Seattle Seahawks (14-3) and star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba as he was named a First-Team All-Pro for the first time in his career. This was a no-brainer by the AP voters to make JSN in the first team as he finished the season catching 119 receptions for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Seahawks also had defensive tackle Leonard Williams, linebacker Ernest Jones IV, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, and punter Michael Dickson all making the Second-Team All-Pro. All but Dickson were named All-Pro for the first time in their career.

The Seahawks have one of the most talented rosters in the league. They have plenty of players who have the potential to make a run for an All-Pro team roster either next year or within the next few years. There are three players who should soon be named to an All-Pro team.

Offensive tackle Charles Cross

The addition of Charles Cross in the first round, ninth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was the Seahawks’ first devotion to creating a solid offensive line. Cross has been a steady and reliable anchor at left tackle as he has been instrumental in the pass-protection improvement over the past few years.

This year, the offensive coaching staff turned to Cross in an effort to help improve the run game. The Seahawks finished the regular season with one of the most well-balanced offenses in the league.

Cross missed the final three games with a hamstring injury, but otherwise, he has been solid. He only allowed four quarterback hits and two sacks all season. He was graded as the 19th-best pass-blocking tackle (76.9) and the 30th-best overall tackle (73.2), according to Pro Football Focus.

After getting a contract extension, Cross is going to be more determined to be the next incarnation of Walter Jones.

Defensive tackle Byson Murphy II

If there is one player for the Seahawks that would be underrated, it would be second-year defensive tackle Byron Murphy II. He is a key part of the monster defensive line that is tenacious and efficient at getting to the quarterback or shutting down the run game.

In 14 games as a rookie last season, Murphy accounted for 36 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks. In all 17 games this season, Murphy accounted for 62 total tackles, 13 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss, and seven sacks. He took a huge production while constantly clogging running lanes and efficiently putting pressure on the quarterback.

Somehow, he was the odd Seahawk defensive lineman out for Pro Bowl consideration despite being one of the main players. It won’t be long until the rest of the league stops overlooking Murphy.

Nickel Nick Emmanwori

The Seahawks, once again, showed their ability to draft incredibly well early in the first two rounds. Safety Nick Emmanwori was taken early in the second round (37th overall pick) to help fill in the void of holes in extra-deep safety spots. As the season progressed, however, Emmanwori was placed at the nickel cornerback position as Witherspoon became the permanent outside cornerback.

Emmanwori became the new Swiss Army Knife for the Seahawks by being able to cover slot receivers, dynamic running backs, and bigger tight ends as well as make fast and efficient tackles, make tackles in the backfield, and blitz the quarterback. In 14 games with 11 of them being starts, Emmanwori has accumulated 81 total tackles, 56 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 11 pass breakups, and one interception.

He is quickly becoming a star in the Seahawks’ defense, and the more exposure and learning he has with Seattle and head coach Mike Macdonald, the more he will be a star in the league.

