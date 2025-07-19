ESPN analyst says Seahawks have 'number one' fanbase in the NFL
It's been more than 14 years since the "Beast Quake" occurred, and yet the Seattle Seahawks fanbase still gets the credit it deserves on the most prolific play in franchise history. Thanks to Marshawn Lynch's 67-yard touchdown run in the 2011 Wild Card round of the playoffs, Seahawks fans have been widely renowned as one of the loudest in the NFL.
ESPN analyst Clinton Yates agrees with that sentiment, going as far as saying Seahawks fans are the best in the league on his weekday morning show "Clinton & Friends."
“No fanbase in America has ever created a seismic event during a football game other than the Seahawks fans when Marshawn Lynch was matriculating down the field in a playoff game,” Yates said. “That’s why they’re number one, end of story, no questions asked. Creating actual tectonic situations as a result of NFL football. Come on, y’all, you’re not beating that.”
Seattle has to compete with the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs, who have had much more to cheer about in the last decade and are also among the loudest fan bases in the NFL. But Yates has a point: The Chiefs faithful haven't literally started a small earthquake — at least not yet.
According to NBC Sports, Kansas City's Arrowhead stadium remains at the top for reaching 142.2 decibels in 2014. Lumen Field, the home of the Seahawks, has been clocked at 137.6 decibels in 2013, the same year Seattle won the Super Bowl. That ranks second in the league.
Of course, volume isn't everything, but it is a solid indicator of fan passion. However, Yates and many others believe the Seahawks have the most passionate supporters in the league. It's hard to argue his point as well, considering only one fan base has started seismic activity.
