Seahawks' historic blowout of 49ers ties 58-year NFL playoff record

The gap between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers began in favor of the latter. By the Seahawks' 19th game of the season, it had flipped heavily in their favor.

Seattle lost the Week 1 matchup by four points, won the second by 10 and then won what would be the final contest between the two teams by 35 points in the playoffs. That was a historic margin between two division opponents.

The 35-point margin was the largest postseason difference between two intradivision teams since 1968 (Raiders beat Chiefs by 35 points that season), according to ESPN NFL analyst Benjamin Solak. That quickly made it one of the most impressive wins by any Seahawks team in franchise history.

The Seahawks' 35-point win over the 49ers ties the largest intradivisional postseason win of the Super Bowl era.



The 1968 Raiders also beat the Chiefs by 35 points. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) January 18, 2026

It resembled another fond 35-point victory for the Seahawks: their 43-8 win over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Moving forward, it's unrealistic to expect wins this lopsided in the last two games en route to a Lombardi Trophy, especially with the Los Angeles Rams still in the playoff field and potentially coming to Seattle next week. But it's a statement win that could carry a lot of momentum into the NFC Championship.

The Rams dropped 37 points on the Seahawks' defense in Week 16 and lost by just one point. It could be another slugfest next week, regardless of who comes to Seattle, especially since the Chicago Bears have a high-quality team on both sides of the ball.

Seattle is emerging as the Super Bowl favorite, and the remaining teams are undoubtedly on notice after watching a wholly dominant Seahawks victory.

