Do modern Seahawks legends deserve statues at Lumen Field?
Marshawn Lynch. The entire Legion of Boom secondary. Bobby Wagner. Shaun Alexander. Russell Wilson. Tyler Lockett. These are just a few players who have fueled the Seattle Seahawks as a franchise since 2000. All of them were part of the team's list of top-50 players in franchise history, which was released earlier this month.
As impactful as these stars were during their time with the team, do any of them deserve to be immortalized outside of Lumen Field with a statue of their own? The idea was initiated by NFL.com writer Adam Rank, who suggested five such candidates for different teams. Among them were Lynch and the entire secondary of the Legion of Boom defense.
"Lynch's statue should be modeled after the famed 'Beast Quake' run in the Seahawks' 2010 Wild Card Game win over the New Orleans Saints," Rank wrote. "Marshawn was the face of those great Seahawks teams of that era — at least, on the offensive side of the football, racking up 6,381 rushing yards and 58 rushing TDs in his six seasons with Seattle.
"I’d also like to see the Legion of Boom — the 'Hawks' dominant secondary, which featured Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor, among others — get its recognition in statue form as well."
There is no criterion for what a player, coach, or combination of the two must do to earn a statue outside their former home stadium. Each franchise has its own story. Rank makes a good case here, as Lynch's "Beast Quake" in the 2010 playoffs against the New Orleans Saints is inarguably the most iconic play in Seahawks history. The Legion of Boom is the most iconic positional unit in franchise history.
If the Seahawks had any candidates at all, these seem like the obvious two. Both Lynch and the LOB helped lead Seattle to the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl title during the 2013 season. Correlating the success of the team with the success of the players, these options make sense and would likely be popular.
The only contention would be the team's ignorance of pre-2000s legends like Steve Largent, Cortez Kennedy, Kenny Easley and others. Those players are also among the franchise's best to ever don the uniform, but they played during an era when the team rarely competed with the league's best.
Would the Seahawks be doing those historical legends a disservice? That depends on who you ask, but it's now been more than a decade since Seattle has won its only Super Bowl. There's no guarantee another is coming anytime soon, and many of the players from the 2013 roster are now retired. A statue — or two — would be the perfect way to celebrate Seattle's most successful few teams in its history.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Mike Macdonald on what he saw from Jalen Milroe at Seahawks minicamp
DK Metcalf planning extra work with new Steelers teammate Aaron Rodgers
Pete Carroll’s history with RBs speaks louder than Ashton Jeanty comments
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald sets expectations for position battles