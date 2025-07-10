Analyst predicts end of the road for Seahawks pass-catcher
Noah Fant has only been with the Seattle Seahawks for three years, but his time could be up. The tight end was featured in trade talks during the offseason and only has one more year on his contract. Either he leaves in free agency or is traded, but it certainly looks like the end of the road.
That's what MSN's RotoBaller believes, anyway. In ranking each team's starting tight end, Fant was given a pretty disappointing ranking as the 27th-best starter. RotoBaller also expects the Seahawks to eventually move on to other options.
"Noah Fant has never lived up to his first-round pedigree," they wrote. "Additionally, the Seahawks’ tight end room is very crowded with the promising AJ Barner and rookie Elijah Arroyo in the fold. Fant’s time in Seattle is likely coming to an end soon, and his job in Seattle could be in jeopardy based on the play of others at his position."
The Seahawks have a couple of succession options that are likely to take over the starting tight end role at some point this season. With Fant on an expiring contract and likely to be replaced, the Seahawks can and probably should get something out of him before he walks in free agency for nothing.
Either way, tight end is not a very inspiring position in Seattle. Fant is not that great, and his backups have yet to supplant him. For now, it's a weak spot on offense for Sam Darnold's first year in the green and blue.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Rising 4th-round pick is Seahawks’ most-likely breakout candidate in 2025
New-look Seahawks skill group earns lower grade than Rams, Cards, 49ers
Why Seahawks RBs could see roles expanded under new OC Klint Kubiak
Mike Florio has Sam Darnold on list of NFL QBs on the hot seat this year