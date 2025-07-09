All Seahawks

Seahawks promising rookie has clear path to playing time in year 1

For the second time in four years, the Seahawks used a first-round pick on offensive line help. Grey Zabel should make his presence felt sooner than later.

Russell Baxter

Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team offensive lineman Grey Zabel of North Dakota State (77) works against National team defensive lineman Darius Alexander of Toledo (9) during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team offensive lineman Grey Zabel of North Dakota State (77) works against National team defensive lineman Darius Alexander of Toledo (9) during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks spent most of this offseason remodeling its offense, in particular the skill positions. There’s a new starting quarterback in Sam Darnold, new wide receivers in Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling—joining Jaxon Smith-Njigba—while tight end Elijah Arroyo is an interesting second-round prospect. With their first-round selection in April, general manager John Schneider opted for promising offensive lineman Grey Zabel.

Matt Holder of Bleacher Report recently gave his analysis on the first-round draft class of 2025, and how each of the 32 players selected would fare this upcoming season. Zabel was the 18th overall pick in late April, and is expected to be in the Week 1 lineup when Macdonald’s club hosts the San Francisco 49ers.

Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles of Virginia Tech (16) battles National team offensive lineman Grey Zabel of North Dakota State (77) during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

“Seattle had arguably the worst offensive line in the league last year,” explained Holder, “and the interior was the unit’s biggest problem. With no significant free-agent signings at guard or center, Zabel will easily be a day-one starter. The only question is how quickly he can make the transition from college tackle to NFL guard. Luckily, the North Dakota State product got some experience playing on the inside during his first four years in Fargo.”

Zabel figures to be starting left guard right next to standout tackle Charles Cross. The former takes over for journeyman Laken Tomlinson, who started all 17 games for the Seahawks this past season but is now a member of the Houston Texans.

All of the aforementioned changes and additions at quarterback, wideout, and tight end won’t mean much if new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and new offensive line coach John Benton can’t get a bounce back year from a Seattle offensive line that was ranked next-to-last in the league in 2024 by Pro Football Focus. The Seahawks finished 28th in the NFL in rushing yards per game, and only two teams in the league allowed more sacks (54) than Mike Macdonald’s club this past season.

