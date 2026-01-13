Seahawks may get key offensive piece back on Saturday VS 49ers

Elijah Arroyo hasn’t exactly set the world on fire in his rookie season as a Seattle Seahawk. After Seattle made him the 50th overall selection in the 2025 draft, there were some lofty expectations. John Schneider in particular believed they had gotten a big steal, claiming that injuries were the reason why Arroyo wasn’t a top 15 pick.

Thus far, Arroyo has been a clear #2 tight end behind AJ Barner, who emerged as the top option at the position. He played 316 snaps across the first 13 games of the season, and then missed the last four with an injury. He’s caught 13 passes for 179 yards, a touchdown, and a lost fumble. Not exactly standing out in what has been a strong year for rookie tight ends.

His usage was especially down right before his injury, as he caught only one pass for five yards across his final four games. So I’m not suggesting that his return to the lineup would drastically alter the Seattle offense in the postseason. And I’m certainly not predicting a big game from him over the next month to carry the Seahawks to glory.

But it’s certainly noteworthy that his return looks imminent. Per Mike Macdonald today, Elijah Arroyo looked good practicing last week, and there is a possibility that he’ll be able to play this weekend. He remained relatively vague, as is common for him and most coaches when asked about the health of their players, but it seems like it could happen.

I wouldn’t assume that he would play a lot even if he does come back, given that he’s a relatively inexperienced rookie and Seattle has found a groove running the ball behind the run blocking of AJ Barner and Eric Saubert. But there is something to be said for adding a player with Arroyo’s skillset to the mix in an offense that has faded since his departure from the lineup.

Arroyo is the only tight end on Seattle that can really threaten opposing defenses down the field, offering the speed and athletic ability to stress linebackers and safeties up the seam and threaten a big play. Four of his fifteen catches have gone for over 24 yards, and his average depth of target is nearly double Barner’s, at 9 yards compared to AJ’s 5.3.

Even if he’s not actually making a big play, his presence does seem to force the defense to play the Seahawks in a way that opens up other aspects of the offense. Per Seahawks Nerd, the Seahawks offense ranked 8th in EPA per play in games where Arroyo played, and 19th in games he didn’t. Dropback EPA in particular fell off a cliff, from 5th with him to 22nd without.

I don’t entirely trust these numbers, since we’re dealing with a small sample size, but I do think it’s clear that Arroyo is going to give a defense something to think about that A.J. Barner, who runs a 4.84 40, doesn’t. And in the postseason, when the margins get thin and one or two plays can flip a game, it wouldn’t be shocking if the presence of Arroyo makes an impact.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) can’t make the tackle on Seattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo (18). | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

