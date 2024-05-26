Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Is Easton Gibbs Dark Horse in LB Competition?
With OTAs now opening across the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in a little over two months, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we'll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios, and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
The latest in a line of standout linebackers to come from Wyoming, can Easton Gibbs overcome the odds and snag a spot with Seattle's 53-man roster?
Background
After waiting his turn behind future NFL linebackers Logan Wilson and Chad Muma, Gibbs put up gaudy numbers in his final three seasons with the Cowboys, racking up tackles in bunches. Along with averaging over 100 combined tackles per season from 2021 to 2023, he also produced seven sacks, 20 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles, earning First-Team All-Mountain West distinction in his final two years on campus. Along with participating in the East/West Shrine Bowl in the all-star circuit, Gibbs earned an invite to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, running the 40-yard dash in 4.73 seconds after measuring in at 6-0, 232 pounds. He wound up signing with the Seahawks as an undrafted priority free agent.
Scheme Fit
Though Gibbs lacks prototypical size for the position, he logged nearly 2,500 snaps as an off-ball linebacker in the box and thrived in that role for the Cowboys. In addition, he played substantial snaps slid out to the slot in coverage and made marked improvements in that area of his game last season, allowing no touchdowns with an interception and four pass breakups. Combining that with his steady 16.6 percent pressure rate as a blitzer, from a football skill set perspective, he checks off several boxes Mike Macdonald looks for at middle linebacker.
Best Case Scenario
With his instincts and tackling proficiency translating to the next level, Gibbs bypasses returning veterans Patrick O'Connell and Drake Thomas on the depth chart tallying 25 tackles during exhibition play at MIKE linebacker and on special teams, landing one of the final spots on Seattle's 53-man roster alongside fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight.
Worst Case Scenario
Unable to deal with shedding blocks and lacking the prerequisite speed to handle some coverage responsibilities as an NFL linebacker, Gibbs isn't able to stand out among his peers and even after making a few plays on kick coverage, he hits the market during final roster cuts without a practice squad spot offered.
What to Expect in 2024
In terms of production, Gibbs outperformed many of the linebackers who heard their names called during the 2024 NFL Draft, eclipsing 300 tackles in his last three seasons at Wyoming. Though he's not a big hitter, he didn't miss many opportunities to bring down ball carriers in college and he offsets his below average speed with top-notch change of direction skills, which should help him continue making plays once the preseason rolls around.
Where Gibbs could be at a disadvantage, however, boils down to his lack of size. If he isn't able to overcome the pre-draft narratives that he will struggle to work off of blocks and will have a tougher time making tackles against NFL backs in the hole, it will be tricky to beat out the likes of Jon Rhattigan, O'Connell, or Thomas. One of the true wild cards in Seattle's latest undrafted class, he has enough talent to make a run for a roster spot, but his weaknesses could prevent him from even sticking around on the practice squad.
