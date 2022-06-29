Is Chase Claypool Stopping Steelers From Signing Diontae Johnson?

PITTSBURGH -- Is Chase Claypool the reason the Pittsburgh Steelers haven't signed Diontae Johnson to an extension yet?

The Steelers have four wide receivers they feel confident in moving forward. The issue, is that one of them is up for a contract next season. Then, another one is up for an extension the year after.

So, can they pay both? Well, history tells us most teams don't take on multiple wide receiver contracts, and in today's market, that's basically signing a quarterback if both Johnson and Claypool inked new deals.

Will the Steelers hold off on signing Johnson until they see if Claypool is the guy? And at that point, are they certain to lose Johnson no matter what?

