Skip to main content

Is Chase Claypool Stopping Steelers From Signing Diontae Johnson?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have major decisions to make at wide receiver.

PITTSBURGH -- Is Chase Claypool the reason the Pittsburgh Steelers haven't signed Diontae Johnson to an extension yet? 

The Steelers have four wide receivers they feel confident in moving forward. The issue, is that one of them is up for a contract next season. Then, another one is up for an extension the year after. 

So, can they pay both? Well, history tells us most teams don't take on multiple wide receiver contracts, and in today's market, that's basically signing a quarterback if both Johnson and Claypool inked new deals. 

Will the Steelers hold off on signing Johnson until they see if Claypool is the guy? And at that point, are they certain to lose Johnson no matter what? 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Everyone Should Feel Good About Steelers Offense

Zach Gentry Finally Seeing Everything Come Together

Le'Veon Bell Opens as Favorite Over Adrian Peterson

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This is Why the Steelers Can't Wait to Add Another RB

Browns, Seahawks Nearing Deal for Baker Mayfield

Steelers QB Coach Breaks Down Position Battle

3 Quality Options Steelers Can Add at RB

Jessie Bates and Bengal 'All But Done'

Bill Belichick Only Praises Mike Tomlin

Steelers Won't Sign CB, But Could Still Sign This Position

Steelers Depth Chart With Larry Ogunjobi

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_17301854_168388034_lowres (1)
AllSteelers+

Diontae Johnson's Mega Contract is Coming

By Noah Strackbein17 hours ago
USATSI_17478035_168388034_lowres
News

Commanders Sign Terry McLaurin to Mega Contract

By Noah Strackbein19 hours ago
USATSI_17385567_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Nominated for Best NFL Player

By Noah Strackbein21 hours ago
USATSI_18360405_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Fans Should Feel Good About Steelers Offense

By Noah Strackbein23 hours ago
USATSI_18503680_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Tight End Zach Gentry Finally Seeing Everything Come Together

By Noah StrackbeinJun 28, 2022
USATSI_14936916_168388034_lowres
News

Le'Veon Bell Opens as Favorite Over Adrian Peterson

By Noah StrackbeinJun 28, 2022
USATSI_10499256_168388034_lowres
News

Le’Veon Setting Up Boxing Match vs. Adrian Peterson

By Stephen ThompsonJun 27, 2022
USATSI_18360426_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

This is Why Steelers Can't Wait to Add Another RB

By Noah StrackbeinJun 27, 2022