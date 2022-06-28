Steelers Tight End Zach Gentry Finally Seeing Everything Come Together

PITTSBURGH -- It's been a few years since Zach Gentry made the move to tight end at Michigan. And, finally, after years of patience, the Pittsburgh Steelers are seeing the results of their 2019 fifth-round pick.

Gentry made the move from quarterback to tight end back in his freshman year with the Wolverines. While that seems like a lifetime ago, the final touches of the switch are coming into place, and it's apparent on the field.

"Take my rookie tape to now, I wouldn't say it's night and day, but I just learned a lot of the intricacies," Gentry said. "I've had a lot of people help me a long the way - teammates, former teammates, coaches."

"It was an ongoing process, for sure," Gentry added. "When I switched over at Michigan, it was something that was building and building every year, so I've gotten more comfortable. Now, I feel great."

Gentry is set to take on a much bigger role in year four than he has since joining the Steelers. He and Pat Freiermuth will work at the first and second tight ends, and Gentry is hoping the offense includes plenty of 13-personnel.

"I think we compliment each other really well, both on and off the field," Gentry said. "Obviously, we're super close off the field. On the field, I think there's a lot of different things we can get to. He's a very capable route-runner and I'm a good blocker, so we can switch it up, kind of break some tendencies there."

Banking on a big year from Gentry should come easy. He's established himself as a blocker and is finding his footing as a pass-catcher. During OTAs and mini camp, he made a few plays that caught the attention of those around.

Everything seems to look more natural for Gentry. If the offense includes him enough, he should become an important part of this group.

