Minkah Fitzpatrick Signed: Here's What's Next for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have three more deals to handle this summer.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made Minkah Fitzpatrick the highest paid safety in NFL history, inking him to a four-year contract extension worth $18.4 million per season.

Now, they turn their attention to their rest of their offseason duties. Contracts aren't done yet, with three looming in the distance for the Steelers. It doesn't start with Diontae Johnson, though.

Here's what's next for the Steelers.

First, Sign Kenny Pickett

The Steelers still have one rookie deal left to complete, and that's first-round pick Kenny Pickett. The deal will be roughly four-years, worth $14 million with $7.4 million guaranteed and a fifth-year option.

Pickett remains the highest drafted player not to sign his rookie deal. That's likely going to change in the upcoming days or weeks.

Next, Chris Boswell Gets Extended

Special team coordinator Danny Smith guaranteed kicker Chris Boswell would receive a contract extension this summer. The 31-year-old is headed into the final year of his deal and has hit over 90% of his field goals for three seasons since his down year in 2018.

His last contract was a four-year, $16.8 million deal. He's probably looking at a bump this time around.

Finally, Get Diontae Johnson's Deal Done

The wide receiver market is exploding, and that means Diontae Johnson is going to get paid. That might not be in Pittsburgh, but chances are the Steelers value him enough to hand him another deal.

Johnson's contract doesn't interfere with much. The Steelers will need to make a decision on Chase Claypool in 2023, but George Pickens and Calvin Austin wouldn't be looking for their second contracts until the second-last year of Johnson's expected four-year deal.

Without a quarterback to worry about, the Steelers can spend money elsewhere. Johnson isn't first on the list, but he's likely on it.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Minkah Fitzpatrick Responds to Record-Breaking Deal

Steelers Set Asking Price for Mason Rudolph

Chris Oladokun's Place in QB Competition

Steelers Holding 'Fake' Quarterback Competition

Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: One More Signing on the Way

Panthers Moving Quick to Trade for Baker Mayfield

Steelers Rumored to Move Diontae Johnson's Position

JuJu Smith-Schuster's Future Return to Steelers is Complicated

Four Edge Rushers Steelers Can Add This Summer

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers Mini Camp