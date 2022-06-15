Chris Oladokun's Place in Steelers QB Competition

PITTSBURGH -- Headlines surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback competition seems to only include three players, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. Meanwhile, seventh-round pick Chris Oladokun remains on the back burner. But the rookie out of South Dakota State understands his time is coming.

Oladokun is working without playing at the moment. During drills at OTAs and mini camp, he spent most of the time in the background, watching Trubisky and Rudolph run the offense.

"It's super important to get those mental reps," Oladokun said. "Obviously, we aren't getting all the reps, but to be there and be present and sort of walk and talk through those reps is something we're not taking for granted."

While the two veterans are working on the field, Oladokun and Pickett have their hands full off it. The two quarterbacks are constantly on the move going to meetings, media events and working with coaches.

"We're together almost 24/7, especially when we're in this building," Oladokun said on Pickett. "It's been really good to get to know him not only on the field but as a guy off the field. I think we've built a great relationship and I'm excited for the future."

The rookies will get their shot. Both had opportunities to work the two-minute drill during mini camp, and offensive coordinator Matt Canada said they are included in more reps heading into training camp.

"They're done a great job being transparent. Not only with me and Kenny, but all the quarterbacks. That's something that we all appreciate," Oladokun said. "I know at the end of the day, the coaches have a plan, and it's on us as players to trust that plan and move forward with it."

As he remains patient, Oladokun is working to assure he makes the most of the chances he's given. Eventually, he'll have those shots on the field. Overall, though, he's focused on improving this team the best he can.

"I see myself embracing my role," Oladokun said on his spot within the competition. "I'm someone who believes in myself to the highest degree, but at the same time I know what's ahead of me and what to look forward to in the future. My job is to get better every single day at my craft and also make the room better. The better the room is, the better our team is going to be as a collective."

